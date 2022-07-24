Chamber hosts second candidate forum

The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce will host a second candidate forum for city board candidates running for Ward 2 and Ward 3.

The forum will be held at 12 p.m. on Thurdsay at the Siloam Springs Public Library and will also be live streamed on Facebook Live according to Chamber President and CEO Arthur Hulbert.

All four wards are running, but only Wards 2 and 3 have more than two candidates running, which required the forum.

Ward 2 candidates are Mike Henry, Blake Jones and Ken Wiles. Ward 3 candidates are Carla Creasey, Betsy Blair-Finn and Marla Sappington.

Ward 1 candidates Mindy Hunt and James McGuirk will each be given three minutes to speak at the forum but will not answer any questions, Hulbert said.

Ward 4 has only one candidate running, current board member Lisa Rissler. Rissler said she was offered the chance to speak but declinded so as not to take away the focus from the other candidates.

Both Ward 1 and Ward 4 candidates will not be on the August ballot.

The chamber will require questions from the general public, Hulbert said. Questions may be emailed to [email protected] by 8 a.m. on Thursday, Hulbert said. Questions will be shared with the candidates by 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, Hulbert said.

A third candidate forum is being planned around the time of the November General Election for city and state candidates, Hulbert said.

"With this being an election year at the federal, state, and city levels; it is very important for citizens to make informed decisions as they cast their votes, which determine the leaders elected and the direction of our city, state and nation," Hulbert said. "Candidate forums provide a great opportunity for citizens to meet the candidates in person, ask questions, and hear what is important to the candidates."