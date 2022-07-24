City of Siloam Springs electric department receives Electric Operations and Reliability Award from trade association

The Municipal Electric Systems of Oklahoma, Inc. (MESO) announces that the City of Siloam Springs and Siloam Springs Electric, the city's electric department, is recognized for Outstanding Achievement in the association's annual Electric Operations and Reliability Competition. The utility was recognized in the category for cities over 10,000 population and cited for achieving the highest reported level of service reliability for cities within MESO's four-state member region.

The utility was recognized for having an Average System Availability index of 99.9989 percent in 2021. Siloam Springs Electric employees meet the requirement of their work with professionalism and safety due to employer efforts. These efforts include four years of rigorous field experience and testing for each line worker before they achieve journey line worker status.

Additionally, Siloam Springs Electric was recognized for having a perfect safety record for 2021. The utility's personnel went a year without a reportable lost work time incident, either "days away from work," "restricted light duty," or "medical treatment" cases in 47,658-man hours. MESO General Manager Tom Rider presented the award to Siloam Springs Electric Department on July 18, 2022.

In presenting the award, Rider said that the trade association values the continued participation of the various utilities in the region in the annual reliability competition.

"It's important, we believe, for cities to maintain accurate records to measure their reliability and productivity," Rider said. "Through an ongoing review of operations of cities in the four-state region, we find over time which systems have continuous excellence in construction standards and distribution automation. Siloam Springs Electric has taken many steps to maintain reliability and continues to invest in system improvement."

The current operational standards and employee training standards of this utility are superior. The training and development of staff and increased funding for reliability resulted in the continued excellent performance of the utility. Local control means local crews. That means a fast response. And fast response means less outage time.