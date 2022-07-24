District moves forward with new administration building

The Siloam Springs School District is full steam ahead on its new administration building project.

The project, which will see a brand new, 20,000-square-foot administration building being built, is set to start construction in just a few months.

The new building, located on the corner of Progress Avenue and Cheri Whitlock Drive, is designed to house all of the district level administrators, the district's business office and the Siloam Springs Virtual Academy.

Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick has been spearheading the project.

"The Siloam Springs School District has been committed for years to providing the best educational facilities possible for the students," Patrick said. "As the district has grown, the administration offices have not expanded, causing district administrators to be spread out."

He continued, saying "This facility will unite all district administrators in one facility. It was designed to last for years to come. We don't want to come back five years from now and need to expand."

Earlier this month, Patrick addressed the school board, giving an update on the project.

"We got a cost estimate that was well above what we hoped it would be, so we went back to see what we could do that we could make a facility that would meet our needs now and in the future without being wasteful," he said.

While costs are still up in the air, the district is expecting to have a guaranteed maximum price by the school board meeting on August 16.

Patrick says that commercial construction costs are high right now and are the primary reason for these redesigns, which have included scaling back the parking lot and changing design materials.

Michael Spaeth, an architect from BiLD Architects, also spoke at the meeting, introducing renderings featuring concepts for the new building.