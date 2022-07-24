Finn seeks to fix infrastructure

Editor's Note: Siloam Springs will be voting for four city board positions this year. Municipal elections will take place Aug. 9 and the general election will take place on Nov. 8. The Herald-Leader will offer a glimpse of each candidate running. This week the Herald-Leader will focus on Ward 3 candidates Betsy Blair-Finn and Marla Sappington. A third candidate Carla Creasey was contacted by the Herald-Leader but did not immediately respond to requests for an interview.

What made you decide to run for city board?

I actually had a few people approach me and ask me. They didn't feel like they were being listened to and heard ... I am in the medical field, so I like to help people. I enjoy problem solving, and I like to do what I can.

How has your experience helped you to prepare for politics?

I ran a successful practice and had several employees. So I'm capable running a business and understanding the finances and things like that and also working with people and managing people. That's a benefit.

Probably the biggest thing in the medical field is problem solving. I enjoy a challenge. I enjoy problem solving and figuring things out.

My jobs over the years have helped me with that, and I've been going to the city board meetings and in fact even though I am still running people approach me with problems and issues. So already I'm trying to help people with what needs to be done and talking to the board members.

One thing that makes me really qualified is I have common sense and I have an inner drive to do the right thing ... as I say all this, if I were elected I would be working for the people.

So let's say the people in Ward 3 are all for something that I didn't agree with, I would have to vote what they wanted. So even though I have strong feelings about things, I know basically it's not what I want, it's what they want, when it boils down to it.

I've already got a Facebook page going in order to give people a synopsis of 'This is what happened at the board meeting. This is what we're looking at. How do you feel about it?' And that's not just my Facebook friends but the constituents as well.

Get as many people involved as possible because the average person isn't going to listen to or watch the board meetings or go to them or even really know what's going on often times until it's too late. So I would like different ways to communicate with our leaders.

How do you see the state of Siloam Springs today and how would you make it better?

I think it's an awesome town. I love it here. I grew up here, and I chose to move back and to make it my home again. There are a lot of things I think that need to be worked on.

I think something that is very important ... because we are growing is infrastructure. Look at Springdale. It is a mess. I think when I was growing up the population was 16,000 or 17,000 and now it's 81,000, I think (current population of Springdale is 87,609 as of July 1, 2021, according to census.gov). It's a mess over there and I don't want that happening to Siloam.

So I think that we need to be very careful as we grow we need to catch up on drainage and sewers and streets and as we're growing and also not just rubber stamp all construction.

I know one area, it was a floodplain and it was allowed to be built on and the people buying those homes had no idea. So I think we need to be careful as we grow and look at the future and plan for it and not just do whatever we want now and hope it works out.

So that's what I would like to see is your thoughts ... on what does growth look like and how do we do it in a way that maintains the charm of this town but one that doesn't turn into a mess?

My understanding is Rogers has had some problems as they've grown, because they grew too fast because Walmart exploded and required vendors to live there. So I think we need to be really aware of that and how we grow and take care of business that needs to be taken care of instead of waiting till later.

What I've found in life is a lot of people don't look at the consequences down the road ... and you need to look at the future of what you want Siloam to look like before making these decisions.

Have you ever served on the city board before?

I have not.

How long have you lived in Siloam Springs?

I moved here when I was two. I went through school here and graduated from here. Then I lived here for several years in my 20s. I was an occupational therapist.

I was the occupational therapist for Siloam Springs Public Schools ... and I was also the occupational therapist for preschool age for Benton, Madison and Washington Counties and I worked with Steve Stinnett at Main Street Physical Therapy.

Then I moved to Kansas City and I was actually planning on moving back in 2012, but then my husband came along and he was a police sergeant for Kansas City, Mo., and so he retired two years ago and after 37 years in law enforcement we decided to then to move back.

What is your occupation?

I am an animal chiropractor. I teach at Options for Animals College of Animal Chiropractic. I teach chiropractors and veterinarians how to do chiropractics on animals.

As far as my chiropractic license, I received it from the state this past week. So I will start an animal chiropractic practice in the future. Like I said I still teach at the college ... I usually go up once a month.

Do you have any hobbies?

I love to do everything. I like hiking, walking, doing things with them. I like to swim. I like to garden and read. I like to do anything outside.

Are you part of any civic organizations?

I'm caring for my mom right now so it's a little hard right now. I am part of PEO Philanthropic and Educational Organization. So I am part of PEO right now and that's pretty much it.

My parents did Meals on Wheels for many years. I've thought of doing that, but right now with my mom's situation I just can't commit a lot of time to other things.

Is there anything you would like to add?

I'm a hometown girl even though I was gone for several years. I care a lot about Siloam. I think the last several years ... the increase in the utilities and not taking care of some of the business needs, drainage and different things, is really important. I appreciate the board and what they do, but I think it's time for a change. I know that their records speak for themselves.

Basic needs haven't been taken care of, and now that it's an election time people are starting to talk about drainage and streets and all of that. But nothing has been done and now that it's election time people are saying different things than they've been doing this whole time. So I would like to be part of that change.