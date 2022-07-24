Panthers enjoying strong summer

It's been a productive summer for the Siloam Springs boys basketball team.

The Panthers had a busy June and have throttled back a bit in July, according to coach Tim Stewart.

"The kids have really worked hard," Stewart said. "It's fun to see kids stepping into leadership roles. Each year kids step into that senior leadership role and kind of turns into mentoring teammate at times, and it's been encouraging as a coach to see that process happen."

The Panthers worked out three days a week in June and had playdates with Gravette and Westville, Okla.

Siloam Springs also attended an AAO Team Camp in Fayetteville, Stewart said.

"It was good. We really competed," Stewart said. "We have a lot of guys competing on summer teams, so they're getting competition outside of what we do as well. That's always good to see and fun. There was a lot of growth. Kids are maturing. You can see certain guys picking their game up. It's been a fun summer."

After the dead period, the Panthers returned in July and are working out twice a week.

Stewart said rising seniors Nate Vachon, an All-State selection in Class 5A, and All-Conference forward Dalton Newman are leading the way.

"They've had really good summers," Stewart said. "Physically, mentally, they've really made leaps and bounds already. It's fun to see when kids earn the right to have confidence and be able to grow and push yourself and improve in some areas you know you need to, and both of those guys have done that."

Vachon is the Panthers' leading returning scorer at 10.3 points per game off last season's 20-7 team. Newman averaged 8.3 points.

"Both of those guys have gotten a lot stronger," Stewart said. "That's going to be a big deal, because they're going to have to carry the load scoring-wise, whereas the last five years it's been a team (effort). We didn't have to rely on one kid to score 30 points."

Nathan Hawbaker, who saw action in varsity as a sophomore, is being looked at as the starting point guard.

Jackson Spence has really come on as has Levi Fox, Stewart said.

Cam Blackfox, Caden Hansen, Wilson Cunningham and Noah Shipp are also playing well in practices.

The Panthers may look to dial up some pressure defense, Stewart said, because the coaches believe they have the personnel to do it.

"We've got some guys that can maybe find a role that aren't high scoring output guys, but are really hard-working hustle, wear the other guys down, wear the other guys' guards down," Stewart said.

Stewart said mix that in with the addition of the 35-second shot clock and the Panthers may be able to create some havoc on defense.

"All that being said, this group of guys we're starting to see them fit into certain positions," he said." When school starts, we'll have a good blueprint of what we need to do."

Stewart said the Panthers will still play their 3-2 zone on defense, but also try to be more multiple.

"It's the high school puzzle piece," he said. "You're trying to use the pieces you have and what can we do with those pieces to take advantage. That's one of them. We have guys that can run forever, lot of cross country kids that we can put up there and really hound the other team. And the shot clock with a good enough press to take those seconds off, it adds up."