Panthers host ninth-grade team camp

The Siloam Springs football program hosted a ninth-grade team camp at Panther Stadium on Thursday morning.
Siloam Springs fielded two teams, a ninth-grade and eighth-grade squad.
Teams in attendance were Farmington (two teams), Fayetteville, Gentry, Pea Ridge and Springdale George.
Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday
Siloam Springs freshman cornerback Max Carter knocks the ball away from a Springdale George wide receiver at ninth-grade team camp Thursday at Panther Stadium. The Panthers football program hosted the team camp and fielded two teams, a ninth- and eighth-grade squad. Farmington also had two teams in attendance, while Fayetteville, Gentry, Springdale George and Pea Ridge also attended the camp.