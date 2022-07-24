Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Panthers host ninth-grade team camp

by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs freshman quarterback Jonathan Hyde is chased by a Farmington defender during a ninth-grade team camp Thursday at Panther Stadium. The Panthers football program hosted the team camp and fielded two teams, a ninth- and eighth-grade squad. Farmington also had two teams in attendance, while Fayetteville, Gentry, Springdale George and Pea Ridge also attended the camp.

The Siloam Springs football program hosted a ninth-grade team camp at Panther Stadium on Thursday morning.

Siloam Springs fielded two teams, a ninth-grade and eighth-grade squad.

Teams in attendance were Farmington (two teams), Fayetteville, Gentry, Pea Ridge and Springdale George.

photo Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs freshman cornerback Max Carter knocks the ball away from a Springdale George wide receiver at ninth-grade team camp Thursday at Panther Stadium. The Panthers football program hosted the team camp and fielded two teams, a ninth- and eighth-grade squad. Farmington also had two teams in attendance, while Fayetteville, Gentry, Springdale George and Pea Ridge also attended the camp.

Print Headline: Panthers host ninth-grade team camp

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT