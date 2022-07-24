Panthers host ninth-grade team camp

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs freshman cornerback Max Carter knocks the ball away from a Springdale George wide receiver at ninth-grade team camp Thursday at Panther Stadium. The Panthers football program hosted the team camp and fielded two teams, a ninth- and eighth-grade squad. Farmington also had two teams in attendance, while Fayetteville, Gentry, Springdale George and Pea Ridge also attended the camp.

