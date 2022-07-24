Sappington seeks to help the underserved

Editor's Note: Siloam Springs will be voting for four city board positions this year. Municipal elections will take place Aug. 9 and the general election will take place on Nov. 8. The Herald-Leader will offer a glimpse of each candidate running. This week the Herald-Leader will focus on Ward 3 candidates Betsy Blair-Finn and Marla Sappington. A third candidate Carla Creasey was contacted by the Herald-Leader but did not immediately respond to requests for an interview.

What made you decide to seek another term?

I decided to run again because I felt like I was just learning the needs of the city and how the city government was ran,0 and I have always have had a heart for public service, and I just felt like I had done a little good and there was more good to be done.

What do you feel you have accomplished during your time on the board?

I feel that I've learned to listen to the citizens and not just my point of view. I've learned to have big shoulders and to look at all people no matter what situation they're in. I think I've become a better person.

What do you seek to accomplish if re-elected?

If re-elected I want us to become more conservative in our spending. I want us to look at taking care of all of Siloam and not just different parts of Siloam.

I think our streets are so important to get fixed. I worry about getting the school kids to school safely with our different problems that we're having now with traffic.

How long have you served on the city board?

I've just served the one term on the city board. I've been on several other boards through different organizations, the Bright Futures for the school, United Way EFSP, and various ones like that. And I thought I would try again for the city because it's really important to me.

What is your occupation outside of city government?

I am executive director of the Manna Center. We're a non-profit food pantry and thrift store, and we feed thousands of people every year, and I have a great love for the underserved.

How long have you lived in Siloam Springs?

I was born here. I've lived here all of my life. I lived away from town when I was in college and then I lived for a few months in Houston when I first got married, but I've always lived here, (in the) same neighborhood.

I live on the property that my grandparents lived on when I was little, but now it's a housing addition. This was our family farm where I live.

Do you have a family?

I do. My husband of 41 years, a son who is a design engineer at McKee, a daughter who teaches high school at Colcord (Okla.). They are married to wonderful people.

I have a wonderful daughter and son-in-law and five grandchildren that are the love of my life, from the age of 18 months to 17 (years-of-age). I see them every night some of them.

Do you have any hobbies?

My hobby would be my family. I used to ride horses all the time and rodeo. I'm too old for that now. I'm involved in church. I try to be a good member of the neighborhood and look out for my neighbors. My hobby is really just my family. Family's always come first for me.

Are you part of any civic organizations?

(I am) through the city, the Municipal League. I'm on several boards and community planning through the food insecurities community. I am on one with UAMS. Of course as I said I do United Way, I'm on the board there. I work closely with the other food pantries and stuff and with the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

We're one of the largest food banks with them, but per say for civic organizations I don't belong to any. I don't have the time with my grandkids. I cook supper just about every night for my daughter and her husband and kids ... The Manna Center's my family just as my family is so I stay busy with it.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

I'm not one to post on social media. I read posts. I respond to my emails but I don't like to squabble or argue or have conversations I'm not proud of, and social media allows people to change your words and I'd rather talk to a person face-to-face.

I feel like you can know more about a person doing that. I'm open to visit with anyone at anytime. I won't put myself in the position where people will twist my words and use them against me. I'm a matter-of-fact person. What you see is what you get.