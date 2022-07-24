Siloam Sunday obituary for July 24, 2022

Johnny Henry Londagin

Johnny Henry Londagin, 82, of Grove, Okla., died July 17, 2022.

He was born on July 2, 1940, in Gentry, Ark., to Jay and Mattie Londagin.

He is survived by his wife, Sue, of the home; two sons, Mark Londagin and wife Julie, of Grove, and Doug Londagin and wife Martina, of Fayetteville, Ark.; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. Burial took place at Row Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation towards the Tolbert Library Museum in Colcord, Okla., or to the First Baptist Church Youth Fund.

