Comprehensive plan approved

City directors approved Resolution 46-22 regarding the 2040 Comprehensive Plan during the city board meeting on Tuesday, July 19.

The comprehensive plan called "Our Vision, Our Future, City of Siloam Springs 2040 Comprehensive Plan" passed unanimously. It replaces the current 2008 plan called "Forward Siloam Springs," according to Senior Planner Ben Rhoads.

Rhoads went on to say the planning process began in 2021 and continued on through early summer of this year. The plan was broken down into four sections: Foundation, vision, the plan itself and strategy, Rhoads said.

A series of public meetings kicked off the visioning process, which set the overall tone of the plan, Rhoads said. During the meetings, the consulting team of Freese and Nichols took comments to guide the plan's recommendations and development, Rhoads said.

Along with Freese and Nichols and city staff, the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC) took an active role in overseeing the plan's development, Rhoads said. Along with the 118 recommendations, the plan also has a new future land use map to replace the maps currently used for rezoning and annexation, Rhoads said.

There was not any public comment although Rhoads said he received two comments before the city board meeting, which included adding page numbers to the implementation matrix and making a slight update to the future land use map.

All of the city directors weighed in on the plan. Directors Mindy Hunt and Carol Smiley thanked all of the people involved with the plan. Hunt said she was excited because of all of the citizen input on the plan.

Smiley asked if the new land use map changes the city's zoning. Rhoads told her one of the plan's recommendations is to update the city's zoning ordinance.

"We will look at the future land use categories and potentially amend the zones to fit in the recommendations," Rhoads said.

Director Lesa Rissler also thanked everybody who worked on the plan then added that she had received two comments from the community. The first comment was about how the board used the old plan to vote in every project that came along.

Rissler said the comprehensive plan is a guide and that the board doesn't have to vote yes on everything that is brought before them.

The second comment related to the last public meeting held May 19. Rissler said she was out of town during that meeting but was receiving texts from attendees as the meeting was going on.

Rissler said one resident asked a question but never had his question answered.

"It's a public meeting addressing public issues and he was told 'We'll talk to each person individually and you can ask questions individually,'" Rissler said.

Other comments Rissler received said after the one resident did not have his question answered public questions were shut down and that City Administrator Phillip Patterson did not attend the meeting.

"We talked about having a community meeting that they're not just heard and people want to be heard," Rissler said. "They really do want to be heard, but they felt shut down. So that's not what I call a community meeting."

Director David Allen echoed Rissler's comments saying he also received comments from citizens about the meeting and that when all questions were shut down with five people in the audience holding their hands up is not the definition of a public meeting.

Community Development Director Don Clark said in a follow-up phone interview that he did speak with the one citizen in question to help answer his question.

Clark also said the portion of the meeting Allen and Rissler mentioned was supposed to be just a presentation of the plan, and there was not supposed to be a question and answer period.

Rather there were boards up that contained the comprehensive plan for people to examine and ask individual questions, Clark said.

Allen also brought up that dealing with drainage was not mentioned in the plan and that the city paid Freese and Nichols too much for their work on the plan. The city paid $235,000 to Freese and Nichols for their work, Allen said.

"I did not feel like this was an appropriate amount to spend for this study," Allen said. "Of course I wasn't on the board at the time to vote, so I'm just saying what my opinion is that it was too much."

Director Marla Sappington, who was on the CPAC, said the committee worked on the plan extensively and there were areas they could have looked at a little further but had a path which to proceed with.

Sappington also said she was at the May 19 meeting but left before the presentation started. She had heard similar comments and found it disheartening. She also said when the city decided how it wanted to present it there was not time for questions.

Director Reid Carroll said he felt Clark handled the meeting well and did what he thought was best.

"I may not be in agreement with everybody, but I thought you did an excellent job," Carroll said.

Director Brad Burns said he would like to see more people be engaged with the city.

City directors also approved and listened to the following items:

Consent agenda

• Regular meeting minutes from the July 5 meeting.

• Dedication of utility easements and right-of-way for the 18000 block of Fisher Ford Road.

• Grant application and grant offer from the Federal Aviation Administration for airport runway pavement rehabilitation in the amount of $163,400.

Presentations

• New firefighters introduced.

• Travis Cheney introduced as new Parks and Recreation manager.

• Stephanie Freedle introduced as new library manager.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 22-15 concerning reauthorizing the percentage of allocation of permanent once percent city-wide sales and use tax on its third reading then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 22-16 regarding transfer station tipping fees on its third reading and then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 22-17 concerning water meter and water tap fees on its third reading and then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 22-19 regarding the rezoning of the 500 block of North Progress Avenue from A-1 to P-D on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 22-20 concerning the annexation of 14.087 acres of the 21000 block of Arkansas Highway 16 on its first reading.

Resolutions

• Approving Resolution 47-22 which places Ordinance 22-15 on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election.

Staff reports

• Second quarter 2022 reports from the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Siloam Springs and the Siloam Springs History Museum.

• Second quarter 2022 update for the 2021-2022 board goals.

• Administrator's report.