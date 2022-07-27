Football staffs set for season

The Siloam Springs football coaching staff is in place for the 2022 season with several changes to both the varsity and junior high staffs.

On the varsity staff, the Panthers have added coaches Austin Able and Mike Perez.

Both coaches have head coach experience at the varsity level.

Able was head coach at Aurora Central in Colorado and he was recently an assistant coach at Rogers Heritage.

Perez, meanwhile, was head coach at Stilwell, Okla., before getting hired as an assistant at Van Buren.

"The guys that we've hired they have great character," said Panthers head coach Brandon Craig. "Both are very hard working men. We lost Coach Lab (Ehldane Labitad) to Kansas City. That's where he started his coaching career and wanted to go back. Coach (Aaron) Meier wanted to take a step down and go be a junior high coach. He's in Bentonville coaching seventh grade. So I was able to hire in two quality guys. Both of them have been head coaches. Both of them have been coordinators. They're coming in here coaching a position for us, so they bring a tremendous amount to the table."

Able will coach H-Backs and tight ends and help with special teams on the varsity along with offensive line coach on the ninth-grade team.

Perez will coach inside linebackers for varsity, while serving on the eighth-grade staff.

Also rejoining the varsity coaching staff is longtime veteran Dwain Pippin, who has been the seventh- and eighth-grade head coach the last three seasons. He'll coach defensive line on varsity and remain as eighth-grade head coach.

Craig said offensive line coach Justin Wood will also add offensive coordinator to his duties.

Wood, in his second season at Siloam Springs, was the offensive coordinator at Springdale before coming over to the Panthers.

"He's done it before," Craig said. "He has experience. I think a year of him learning our system and being able to implement it with our kids has really helped."

Wood also will serve as the offensive coordinator on the ninth-grade staff.

Wood's promotion will be a significant change for Craig, who has been the offensive playcaller his entire time at Siloam Springs.

"It gives me a chance to be freed up a little bit more during games and not be tied to calling plays and not being able to go look at defensive things," Craig said. "So I think it's helped us as a team overall. It's just going to be a little bit of a transition for me because I've called plays since 1999. It's been quite a while since I haven't called plays."

Also on the offensive side of the ball, fourth-year coach Michael Smith returns to coach wide receivers and special teams.

Defensively, veteran Jonathan Johnson moves to defensive coordinator after spending nearly his entire time at Siloam Springs -- dating back to 2008 -- on the offensive side of the ball. Johnson has coached H-backs and tight ends, offensive backs, offensive line and has been the ninth-grade head coach. He will remain ninth-grade head coach and coach outside linebackers for the varsity.

"All of us have been around football forever," Craig said. "What I'm trying to do and what I'm trying to accomplish is get our best coaches with the biggest roles, make sure that coach Johnson is being used to the fullest extent. The guy has tremendous experience. He's been here. He's been a head coach as well. I think it's important that guys like him take a big role in what our program is doing."

Craig will coach quarterbacks and running backs on offense and and safeties and corners on defense, he said.

On the ninth-grade staff, Johnson has been the playcaller for offense but will switch to the playcaller on defense with Wood calling offensive plays and Able working the offensive line.

On the eighth-grade staff, Pippin will be the head coach with Chuck Jones serving as defensive coordinator once again. Perez also will assist the eighth-grade.

The seventh-grade staff will consist of Henry Janes as head coach, assisted by Tony Coffey, who moved from the varsity staff, and new coach J Keith, who is also baseball coach.

The new coaches have been in place since the beginning of the summer, giving plenty of time to get adjusted.

"We were very lucky to be able to get everything wrapped up in May and get everybody hired at the June board meeting," Craig said. "Everybody's been in place. Everybody knows what's going on. There's not really any surprises as far as staff goes."

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Longtime Siloam Springs coach Dwain Pippin gives instructions to rising eighth-graders during a team camp on Thursday, July 21, at Panther Stadium. Pippin will serve as eighth-grade head coach along with returning to the varsity staff as defensive line coach.

