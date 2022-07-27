Herald-Leader obituaries for July 27, 2022

Richard Smith Newton

Richard Smith Newton, 75, of Jay, Okla., died July 14, 2022, at Integris Grove Hospital.

He was born June 29, 1947, in Frederick, Md., to Charles Newton and Mildred (Smith) Newton.

He served in the United States Air Force, stationed in Alaska; where he met his wife, Karen (Edmondson) Newton. They later moved to Jay, Okla., and had four children together.

After leaving the Air Force, he joined the Anchorage, Alaska, Police Department. He served on the police force for several years, before being injured on the job and medically retiring.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Newton Jr.; and Karen Newton.

He is survived by his daughter, Lori Newton, of Siloam Springs, Ark.; son, Daniel Newton, of Siloam Springs; daughter, Jennifer Thole and husband Patrick, of Siloam Springs; daughter, Julie Boatright and husband Ray, of Farmington, Ark.; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A memorial service was held Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home Chapel in Siloam Springs.

