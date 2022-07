Photo submitted Kiwanis President-elect Robyn Daugherty (left) poses with Zarah Reed, Alecia Trujillo and Katie Skelton Rennard at the Kiwanis meeting on Wednesday, July 20. As part of the Kiwanis Club's 75th anniversary project, Daugherty and Rennard presented a check for $5,000 to the Elizabeth Richardson Center which Reed and Trujillo accepted.



Print Headline: Kiwanis Club donates to ERC

