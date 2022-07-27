Local DaySpring artist wins 40 Under 40 Award

Jessica Wei, an Associate Art Director over Publishing at DaySpring, recently won the Stationery Trends and Gift Shop Plus 40 Under 40 Award.

The award, referred to as an acknowledgement for the "gift industry's superstars" by DaySpring Brand Manager Kathleen Benefield, recognizes the new generation of gift industry standouts, paying homage to those under 40 for their contributions to the industry.

Benefield said DaySpring is very proud of Wei as a winner of this year's 40 Under 40 Award.

"She executes innovative designs for greeting cards, gifts, books and journals," Benefield said. "She leads with a servant's heart and a go-getter attitude to implement trends in creative ways that delight, inspire, and encourage. She is passionate about hand-lettering and type design. Jessica has a keen ability to anticipate a need and lead out with effective solutions."

A graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design, Wei has worked at Dayspring for more than 11 years.

Senior Creative Director at DaySpring Christi Slayton said, "Jessica recently saw an opportunity to empower and equip the design team to 'level up' their skills through a series of 10-minute pro-tips called 'How to get Wei Better.' Catchy, right?"

Slayton adds, "I can't think of a better way to propel the industry forward than to empower the next generation of greeting card designers."

Wei will be featured in the Fall issues of Gift Shop Plus and Stationery Trends Magazines and will be honored during the Gift + Stationery week in August.

Stationery Trends is an award-winning magazine for greeting cards, social stationery, and the related lifestyle gift industry, best known for its engaging editorial, industry insights, and high-quality photography.

Wei said, "I am so incredibly blessed and grateful to receive such a prestigious honor. This is a reflection of my incredible DaySpring team who come alongside to support, empower, and encourage me to strive for excellence as a designer, leader, and friend each and every day. I would like to give all the glory to the Creator for the talents and time gifted to me so that I can express love through and for my work."