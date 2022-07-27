Sign in
Miss Arkansas receives proclamation from mayor

by Marc Hayot | July 27, 2022 at 5:29 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Ebony Mitchell (center), the current Miss Arkansas received a proclamation from Mayor Judy Nation on Friday at city hall. Mitchell posed with (l-r) Kathryn Brown Cottrell associate director of alumni and parent engagement at John Brown University; Nation; Lindsey Taylor director of community development for the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce and Chamber President and CEO Arthur Hulbert.

Courtesy of Carter Henson Ebony Mitchell, the current Miss Arkansas, poses in front of the John Brown University sign. Mitchell, a JBU alumni, received a proclamation from Siloam Springs mayor Judy Nation that July 22 is Ebony Mitchell Day.

