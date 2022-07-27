OPINION: 2022 Roy Chesney Poetry Contest

Four days ago, July 23, 2022, the Siloam Springs Writers Guild conducted its Summer Writers Conference. It was enjoyable, informative and a wonderful social event.

Some folks wonder about the benefit of attending a writers' conference. Let me explain. Many folks find fulfillment in writing. We have something to teach. We have a story to tell. Writing allows the freedom of expressing emotions. Writing is a door we enter to travel around the world but it doesn't cost anything. In fact, when people read what we write their lives are fuller as they enjoy our world.

It is the writer's creativity that opens the mental and emotional doors for readers to travel around the world -- or the universe.

I consider myself to be a prose writer, but I also write poetry at times. And that brings up another event sponsored by the Siloam Springs Writers Guild: The annual Roy Chesney Poetry Contest. This is an exciting event. The contest theme for 2022 is "Who is my Neighbor?"

I'm asking members of the Siloam Springs Writers Guild to submit entries. Anyone in Siloam Springs, and within a 10-mile radius of the town, is invited to enter the contest.

You may submit up to three poems. There is no fee or donation for the first poem you submit, but we ask for a donation of $3 for each of the next two entries -- for a maximum donation of $6 for three poetic entries.

And you, the author, get to choose your choice of poetic styles. You need to write a minimum of 14 lines and a maximum of 36 lines. You may submit your poetry anytime in August. Yes, please submit your poems beginning Aug. 1, but not a minute later than midnight of Aug. 31, 2022.

NOTE: Read the contest entry rules on the Siloam Springs Writers Guild web page at https://www.sswritersguild.org/annual-roy-chesney-fund-poetry-contest-2018/.

In order not to miss the deadline, just remember: The Earlier – The Better.

Is there anything else to consider? Oh, yes -- I almost forgot.

The award for First Place is $500! Second Place winner will receive $200. Third Place winner will receive $100. But wait, there is a special contest for first time entrants. If you are entering the Siloam Springs Writers Guild Annual Roy Chesney Poetry Contest for the first time but don't win first, second or third prize, you have another chance to win. The prize for a first-time entrant is $200, so write your poem and send it in.

Email all entries to [email protected], and write RC Poetry Contest 2022 in the subject line.

Writing poetry isn't difficult; I wrote this prize-winning poem in one hour.

'It All is Beauty to Me'

Driving over a hill, I wonder what I'll see.

It may be a rock or a rill, it all is beauty to me.

Magnificent valley below, flowering bush and tall tree,

Swaying as the wind does blow, it all is beauty to me.

Climbing the mountain high with my head up in the cloud,

Breathing deeply, I sigh, and praise the Lord out loud.

Seeing the vista so wide, away from the noisy crowd,

With only birds at my side, I praise the Lord out loud.

Sailing along the coast, the wind and rain I brave,

I thrill with Jesus, my host, and with the freedom he gave.

Sitting on sandy shore, watching the crashing wave,

Thinking of God I adore, and the freedom He gave.

Walking through forest green, quiet meadow and lake,

I thrive in nature serene with each breath that I take.

Turning to go home, I now plant my stake,

Planning again to roam with each breath that I take.

Awards for the Roy Chesney Contest will be announced at an award ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 2022, at the October meeting of the Siloam Springs Writers Guild.

So, what are you waiting for? Choose your favorite style of poetry and start writing about "Who is my Neighbor?" As I mentioned, go to https://www.sswritersguild.org/annual-roy-chesney-fund-poetry-contest-2018/ to read the contest rules. (Rules are always necessary for some reason or other.)

And while you're at it, consider visiting the Siloam Springs Writers Guild meetings. We meet the second Monday evening of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Siloam Springs First Baptist Church at 2000 Dawn Hill Rd. You'll receive a hearty welcome, and we normally have goodies to munch on.

-- S. Eugene Linzey is an author, mentor and speaker. Send comments and questions to [email protected] Visit his web site at www.genelinzey.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.