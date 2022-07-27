Panthers learning to give back

When Brandon Craig took over the Siloam Springs football program in the winter of 2018, he brought along with him the expectation that the Panthers were going to be active in the community.

Craig installed "Building Men For Others" in the program along with requiring football players to record a minimum of 12 hours of community service.

Now heading into the fifth season under Craig, the Panthers are still piling up community service hours and this spring and summer has been a very active one.

Since the Dogwood Festival in April, where football players helped run trash service for the whole weekend, and through other community projects, the Panthers (10th, 11th and 12th graders) have collected more than 535 hours of community service as a team, Craig said. And that number doesn't even include the work done by freshmen, he said.

"We're pretty proud of that," Craig said. "To be able to get out in our community and serve that many hours, we're probably going to eclipse 600 this next week as we go out and do the Friday day of service."

Craig said several Panthers have gone above and beyond their required 12 hours of community service already. Others will get closer this weekend. Others will still be able to earn community service hours by helping work youth football games this fall, he said.

"We're looking at having more than 600 community service hours since April, so that's a pretty good number for our team," he said.

On Friday, the Panthers are working three different shifts at the annual Fill the Bus at Walmart Supercenter. They're also helping the Manna Center pass out meals at the Siloam Springs Public Library as well as Chacon Park.

The Panthers have done extensive work at the Manna Center this summer, spending Tuesdays and Thursdays volunteering at the nonprofit.

"It's been a big help to them," Craig said. "I think it's been great for our kids to see the needs that people have in our community."

Craig said it's rewarding for the players to be doing this.

"You see kind of an attitude reflected back at you from these kids that they understand, 'Hey it's important to be involved in my community and support and help others,'" he said.

Craig added he's gotten multiple calls from people in the community wanting to brag on a football player's service or an act of kindness.

"What I hope is, and it happens five to six years later, after they graduate, they all realize, 'Hey that was a pretty good deal for us to do that kind of stuff,'" Craig said. "They realize coach wasn't just about winning football games. He was trying to help us learn how to be better men. ... It helps me too. I need better direction as well."