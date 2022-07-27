RELIGION: Watering the trees

"Happy is the person who doesn't listen to the wicked. He doesn't go where sinners go. He doesn't do what bad people do. He loves the Lord's teachings. He thinks about those teachings day and night. He is strong, like a tree planted by a river. It produces fruit in season. Its leaves don't die. Everything he does will succeed." – Psalm 1:1-3 (ICB)

I've spent the last two weeks watering trees at Camp Siloam. Earlier this year, we had hundreds of young trees and shrubs planted on the campground, in an effort to alter its appearance and make it more visually appealing. I think that over time Camp Siloam will begin to look like a well-manicured college campus, although its mission will remain the same: To make an eternal spiritual impact on the lives of the young people who pass through its arch and spend time there.

The young trees and shrubs are being stressed in the oppressive heat and dry conditions we have been experiencing, and need almost constant attention. Even with that attention, we have lost some of them, and it's a sad sight when I encounter another with withered brown leaves and brittle branches.

So I have been constantly on the move here lately, going from tree to tree with a pick-up truck equipped with a 250 gallon tank and a water hose, giving them the hydration they so desperately need in this weather. Needless to say, it's a very time-intensive task, and takes days to cover the campground. But it's also a very important one, as those trees represent a pretty hefty financial investment, as well as an investment in the future.

I've noticed something, though. The trees down by the creek don't need watering as much as the ones farther away. (Some, in fact, don't need watering at all.) The reason, of course, is simple: The roots of those trees are drawing water from the water table surrounding the creek, or from the creek itself. The dry heat does not appear to be affecting them at all.

So it is with the spiritual lives of believers. If we pursue God through prayer and the study of and meditation on His word, we find ourselves refreshed spiritually, psychologically, and emotionally on an almost continuous basis. It is when we cut ourselves off from the word of God and communion with Him, that we begin to "dry up" spiritually, psychologically, and emotionally. And that leads to other problems that make life more difficult. Problems we don't need, but can be remedied by a closer relationship with the Creator.

-- Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.