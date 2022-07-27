Rissler wants to be a voice for the citizens





Editor's Note: Siloam Springs will be voting for four city board positions this year. Municipal elections will take place Aug. 9 and the general election will take place on Nov. 8. The Herald-Leader will offer a glimpse of each candidate running. This week the Herald-Leader will focus on Ward 4 Candidate Lesa Rissler. Since Ward 4 has only one candidate, voters will cast their ballot for Rissler in November.

What made you decide to seek another term?

I decided to run initially four years ago to be a voice for the citizens. That has not changed. I created a (Facebook) page called Siloam Springs Citizen's Page to give citizens a chance to communicate with me. I create posts from my perspective as a director and whether citizens agree with me or not.

I want to hear what they have to say. I want to have healthy communication. I want complete transparency. I don't want citizens to just be heard. I want them to be a part of the conversation.

I know the citizens elected me to make those hard decision votes, but not at the expense of losing their voice. So four years later I am running again for the same reason, to be a voice for the citizens.

What do you feel you have accomplished during your time on the board?

I believe I can be proud of the level of communication that I have brought to my seat as the Ward 4 director. Like I said I have created my Facebook page, Siloam Springs Citizen's Page, that has over 1,700 followers in which I hope will continue to grow over the next four years.

I have done Walk my Ward campaigns, handing out "Your City is Working for You" flyers, that I created communicating with citizens about crime statistics, fire statistics, community events, candidate information on the local elections and other Ward 4 information. I put together a Public Ward Meeting in February of 2020 that was very well attended.

I also put together the 9/11 Remembrance Prayer in front of city hall where Pastors Tim Estes, Mike Whorton, Greg Baskin and Wes Flaugh prayed for Patriot Day as well as our local, state and federal leaders.

From this prayer event a group called Siloam Springs Community Foundation Prayer has been established. They meet at 9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at the Chamber of Commerce where they pray for our community, schools, churches and community leaders as well as global needs.

This prayer meeting is open to the public and I encourage those that are interested to attend.

When a citizen contacts me and I feel their question, concern or issue require an in-person meeting, I along with city staff meet with the citizens at their location if needed or at city hall.

I feel some issues cannot be fully understood unless you visually see what the citizen is seeing. I, along with city staff have stood in many ditches on many streets in all types of weather in our community seeking a resolution that fits the needs of citizen and the community.

Many citizens have voiced their appreciation on the level of personal service I have provided. They felt like they were part of the solution. I believe it gives citizens a sense of community.

Lastly, I feel I have also brought the voice of the citizens to the board meetings. For me, citizens do not have to attend the board meetings to have a voice. There are many reasons people do not or cannot attend the meetings. I am proud to stand on their behalf.

What do you seek to accomplish if re-elected?

As I identified four years ago, infrastructure needs to be a priority. Infrastructure includes streets, drainage and sidewalks. I am not satisfied with the amount of progress we have made in this area.

I would like to see less discussion and more actual progress being made. I've received comments from citizens who feel we need to get our focus off of beautification and pet projects and get our focus on the overspending and the "needs" of the community specifically in this area.

As our community grows we need to remain focused on the safety of our community. I fully support our police, fire and dispatch. Their safety and the safety of our citizens is of the upmost importance to me.

Last, I want to continue giving a voice to the citizens. I want to build on the work I have started.

How long have you served on the city board?

I have served for one term.

What is your occupation outside of city government?

My husband and I own two companies; Rissler Homes and Green Country Investments. I also home school my five-year-old daughter, who just completed the first grade and has started her second grade using the Memoria Press Curriculum.

How long have you lived in Siloam Springs?

I was born at the old hospital where the current library stands. When I was 13, my father passed away and we moved to Missouri. Approximately 10 years later, after I was married, we moved back. So the best answer is most of my life.

Do you have a family?

I am married to John Rissler. I have three children with my late husband, Keith Brosch. My children's names are Aaron Brosch, Ashley Rutherford and Aubrey Brosch, and I have two step daughters Abby and Anna Rissler.

Do you have any hobbies?

I enjoy reading and gardening. I also love to travel.

Are you part of any civic organizations?

I am proudly a current member of the Siloam Springs Republican Women. I just found out the other day when I attended the American Legion breakfast that because of my grandfather serving in the military I possibly qualify to join.

I think there are a lot of civic groups in our community that people are not aware of membership requirements or even how to participate. I personally will be seeking more information on how to join the American Legion.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

Many of the things we have discussed can be found on my Facebook page, Siloam Springs Citizen's page. I encourage citizens to read current and past posts to get to know me more. I really do care about the citizens and the city employees.

Lastly, I encourage citizens to feel free to contact the board with issues or concerns. You may can contact us individually or by emailing us as a group at [email protected]



