Siloam Springs Writers Guild holds annual conference

The Siloam Springs Writers Guild and writing friends recently attended their fourth annual Writers Conference.

The theme for this year was "Making Peace with Marketing," with writing coach Rebecca (TJ) Thesman and local author, Kent Wyatt, as speakers.

Thesman began her presentation with "Marketing is Not a Dirty Word," and Wyatt spoke on "Marketing with Heart."

The August meeting of Siloam Springs Writers Guild will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 2000 Dawn Hill Road. Please use the West entrance. Author and publisher, Cheryl Ellicott, will present the program, "Booklets & Fanzines: Produce a Book in One Hour." Visitors are welcome to attend. August assignments to be emailed to [email protected] by Aug. 1 are: Prose -- a Daily Devotional up to 300 words (scripture references are in addition to word limit), and Poetry -- a set of three limericks (any topic).