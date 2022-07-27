SSSD approves new minority teacher recruitment plan

Earlier this month, the Siloam Springs School District revealed a three-year minority teacher recruitment and retention plan based on data from student, teacher and administrator populations.

The plan, which largely reviewed the race disparities between teachers and students, is supposed to help bridge the gap.

Amy Sanchez, the district's Director of Student Services and School Improvement, formed this plan.

"What we are wanting to look at here is are the teachers being placed before our students, do they look like them?" Sanchez said. "Do they know their culture? Are they aware of their needs, or how they express themselves?"

Sanchez's data showed that, when it came to American Indian or Alaska Native populations, the numbers were good, with 4.7 percent of the student body and 7.2 percent of the teacher group identifying.

Another group that Sanchez said doesn't need improvement is the white population, with 49 percent of the 4,200 students in the district identifying as such. In addition, she reported that 86.9 percent of the district's teachers are white.

The big issue, Sanchez said, is with some of the other populations.

"At this time, if we look at the Asian, Hispanic/Latino, or the two or more race populations, we don't have a direct reflection," she said. "The largest gap that we are seeing is in the Hispanic population. We have 1,432 students, that's 34 percent of our population. As far as total teachers, we have 3.9 percent."

She continued, saying "The goal in this retention and recruitment plan is to have the staff reflect the student body. Our goal, within the next three years, by 2025, is to decrease the 30 percent gap down to 20 percent," referring to the gap in the Hispanic/Latino groups.

"We want to convey and reflect what our student body is," she said. "We don't want to hire to meet a quota, because you want to stay away from that, but we at least want incoming teachers to know that this is what our population is, and we would love to serve that community."

As far as retention goes, Sanchez said that, at the very least, the district wants all teachers to be culturally aware in order to meet the needs of all students.

"Because we have such a high population of white teachers, the very least we can do is make them more culturally intelligent," she said.

"It's an ongoing challenge for us, but we have some good strategies in place," said Superintendent Jody Wiggins.

The school board was enthusiastic about the plan, with board members Audra Farrell and Travis Jackson offering ideas for expanding outreach, including talking to current teachers in the Hispanic/Latino group about their experiences.

Ultimately, the board unanimously approved the action plan.

"It is our goal to make Siloam Springs the place that you want to work, and a place you call home," Sanchez said.