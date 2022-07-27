Trustees approve incresed fees for meetings

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- The West Siloam Springs Board of Trustees approved Ordinance 2022-07-01, which increased the per diem meeting compensation for elected officials, at the town meeting July 18.

The board voted 4-0 to approve the ordinance with Trustee Sam Byers absent. Increases for elected officials will not take place until after their seat goes through its next election cycles, according to Mayor/Municipal Authority Chair Rhonda Wise.

Proposed increases will raise the per diem meeting rates to $500 for the mayor, $450 for the vice mayor and $150 for other trustees and the town/municipal authority clerk for regular meetings of the town and municipal authority jointly, Wise said.

In the spring of 2023, West Siloam Springs will hold elections for Wards 1, 3 and 5, Wise said.

Anytime the trustees hold a special meeting, they will each receive an extra $50 to their compensation, Wise said. The mayor said this was done in order to encourage more people to run for public office in West Siloam Springs.

Under the old compensation plan, the mayor received $150 per meeting, the vice mayor $75 and the other trustees and town clerk $50, Wise said.

"I know no one is doing this just for the money, so I don't think people would be offended if you guys set an amount that would incentivize people to take the job," said Town/Municipal Authority Attorney Bryce Harp. "Sometimes people have to make a decision between 'Do I go work or do I go sit at a meeting?' And we don't want people like that to be precluded from serving."

Trustee Marty Thompson agreed that it will make more people want to run and proposed the amounts the board approved.

Along with the trustees, Wise wanted to make sure that the town/municipal authority clerk would also be compensated for their time.

"The clerk has two meetings, the clerk does minutes, the clerk works with the lawyer to do the agendas so I definitely want to see the clerk have more," Wise said.

Current clerk Laura Poteet was also hired as a part-time employee, fulfilling extra duties and being compensated at $13 an hour, not to exceed 64 hours, Harp said.

The trustees also voted on the following items:

• Approving the minutes from the June 20 meeting of the board of trustees.

• Approving the minutes from the June 20 meeting of the municipal authority.

• Approving the minutes from the June 23 special meeting.

• Hearing reports from town officials Police Chief Larry Barnett and Director of Public Works Waylon Chandler.

• Approving the town's purchase orders for June of 2022: General PO#s 35151-35219 in the amount of $179,794; EMS PO 143 $21,444.

• Approving the evaluation and raise for Chandler's position as code enforcement officer. Chandler's new salary will be $68,000 and he will receive three weeks of vacation.

• Approving Ordinance 2022-07-02 regarding the adoption of the revised and restated OkMRF Master Contribution Retirement Plan and approving the OkMRF Joinder Agreement.

• Approving the exclusion of salaried employees from receiving PTO benefits.

• Tabling a discussion to clarify holidays and classes of employees for holiday pay.

• Tabling a discussion on paying all full-time employees for the Juneteenth holiday.

• Approving the disbursement of an annual check for uniform allowance for police officers effective July 2022.

• Approving the lease purchase of two new police vehicles.

• Approving the surplus of a 2019 Dodge Charger to be sold on govdeals.com.

• Approving the municipal authority's purchase orders for June of 2022: Water PO#s 12429-12488 in the amount of $72,079; Street PO#'s 1691-1696 in the amount of $2,346; Meter PO#s 743-745 in the amount of $425.

• Approving the appointment of Chandler as the director of public works .

• Approving Resolution MA-2022-07-01 revising the pay scale for municipal authority employees effective immediately on the condition that each employee remain with the town for one year.

• Approving Resolution MA-2022-07-02 regarding the approval of a contingent fee proposal from Cason LeBlanc of LeBlanc Engineering to assist the city in obtaining the AMR water meter system.

• Approving Ordinance 2022-07-02 regarding the adoption of the revised and restated OkMRF Master Contribution Retirement Plan and approving the OkMRF Joinder Agreement.

• Tabling a discussion on hiring LeBlanc for general engineering services for the municipal authority.

• Approving Chandler looking for a heavy duty trailer to move the back hoe and roller not to exceed $25,000.

• Approving purchasing ArcGIS program for $500 per year.

• Granting the mayor the authority to approve switching from RVS water software to Sequoyah software.

• Tabling the discussion on a possible contract to have the South Delaware County Regional Water Authority to perform water billing services.

• Approving an annual $500 allowance for uniforms for water/street workers to be dispersed at Chandler's discretion.