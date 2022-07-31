Arrests and citations

July 18

• Zane Thomas Mattingly, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Dillard Eugene Vickers, 53, arrested in connection with city ordinances Section 6.9.

July 20

• Harley James Hoffman, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jonathan Ray Holmes, 40, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.

July 21

• Ayden Bradley Brown, 18, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Sabastyan Travis Sweet, 20, arrested in connection with aggravated assault; domestic battering -- second degree; interference with emergency communications first degree.

• Serenity Lynn Northcott, 18, arrested in connection with financial identity fraud -- nonfinancial identity fraud; failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance.

• Tyler William Stroud, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Anthony Johnny Garcia, 18, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; carrying a weapon.

July 22

• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with domestic battering -- third degree

• Jose Raymundo Ortega-Reyes, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Matthew James Gould, 38, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

July 23

• Victor Hugo Rodriguez-Caro, 41, arrested in connection with forgery.

• Victor Hugo Rodriguez-Caro, 41, arrested in connection with stalking; terroristic threatening; criminal mischief in the second degree.

• Julio Alvaro Emmanuel Ruiz-Cilio, 23, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Victor Hugo Rodriguez-Caro, 41, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations.

• Kimberly Sue Welch, 58, arrested in connection with theft of property.