Arrests and citations

July 18
• Zane Thomas Mattingly, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Dillard Eugene Vickers, 53, arrested in connection with city ordinances Section 6.9.
July 20
• Harley James Hoffman, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jonathan Ray Holmes, 40, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.
July 21
• Ayden Bradley Brown, 18, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Sabastyan Travis Sweet, 20, arrested in connection with aggravated assault; domestic battering -- second degree; interference with emergency communications first degree.
• Serenity Lynn Northcott, 18, arrested in connection with financial identity fraud -- nonfinancial identity fraud; failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance.
• Tyler William Stroud, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Anthony Johnny Garcia, 18, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; carrying a weapon.
July 22
• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with domestic battering -- third degree
• Jose Raymundo Ortega-Reyes, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Matthew James Gould, 38, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
July 23
• Victor Hugo Rodriguez-Caro, 41, arrested in connection with forgery.
• Victor Hugo Rodriguez-Caro, 41, arrested in connection with stalking; terroristic threatening; criminal mischief in the second degree.
• Julio Alvaro Emmanuel Ruiz-Cilio, 23, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Victor Hugo Rodriguez-Caro, 41, arrested in connection with obstructing governmental operations.
• Kimberly Sue Welch, 58, arrested in connection with theft of property.