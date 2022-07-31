Board to vote on utility commission

City directors will vote to place Ordinance 22-23 concerning the establishment of a utility commission on its first reading during Tuesday's meeting.

City Administrator Phillip Patterson presented information related to utility boards and commissions operating in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Patterson said city staff found five cities that not only had utility boards and commissions but also provided utilities to their citizens.

The five cities staff looked at were Bentonville, Clarksville, Hope, and Pryor (Okla.). After hearing the presentation, city directors requested time to review what was presented.

Directors also said they did not wish the utility board to be autonomous but more like the planning commission which serves in an advisory capacity only.

City staff proposed regulations for a new utility commission, which Patterson presented to the board on July 6.

According to a staff report prepared by Patterson on July 26, if Ordinance 22-23 is approved, following its three readings the utility commission will begin to meet in 2023 and be subject to the following:

• The commission will consist of five members serving staggered three-year terms.

• Members will be appointed by a majority vote of the city directors and removed by the same.

• Commission members will be compensated $100 for each regular meeting attended.

• Regular meetings will be held on a monthly basis unless canceled by the chairperson due to having no business before the commission.

• Senior staff of the utilities will attend meetings and city administration will provide administrative support to the commission.

• The commission will provide recommendations to the city board regarding strategic guidance, rates, debt, services, interlocal agreements, wholesale purchases, etc., as it relates to the operation of the city's utility franchises.

City directors will also vote on the following items:

Consent agenda

• Workshop minutes for the July 19 workshop.

• Regular meeting minutes for the July 19 meeting.

• Resolution 48-22 regarding a final plat development permit for 14505 Country Club Road.

• Resolution 49-22 concerning a final plat development permit for the 16000 block of Arkansas Highway 43.

• Resolution 50-22 regarding the 2800 block of North Teresa Drive.

• Tabling Resolution 51-22 to the August 16 meeting relating to a final plat development permit for the 2400 to 2600 block of East Kenwood Street.

• Adopting the 2023-2024 board goals.

• Dedication of utility easements for the 900 block of East Harvard Street.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 22-19 concerning the rezoning of 500 block of North Progress Avenue on its third reading, then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 22-20 regarding the annexation of 14.087 of the 21000 block of Arkansas Highway 16 on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 22-21 concerning the rezoning of the 2400 to 2600 block of East Kenwood Street on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 22-22 regarding the annexation of 1.96 acres of 21733 Carousel Drive.

Staff reports

• June financials/second quarter financial summary report.

• Administrator's report.