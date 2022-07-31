Chamber hosts second candidate forum

Editor's note: The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted a candidate forum on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Public Library. Ward 2 and Ward 3 candidates, who are on the Aug. 9 ballot, were given the opportunity to answer questions posed by citizens. Candidates for Ward 2 are Mike Henry, Blake Jones and Ken Wiles; and Ward 3 candidates are Carla Creasey, Betsy Blair-Finn and Marla Sappington. Ward 1 candidates Mindy Hunt and James McGuirk are not on the Aug. 9 ballot and did not answer questions but were given three minutes to speak, as well as Ward 4 candidate Lesa Rissler. Due to the amount of information, the Herald-Leader will split the story into two parts. The first part will focus on the candidates for Ward 1 and Ward 2. The second part will feature Ward 3 and Ward 4 candidates and will be out on Wednesday.

City director candidates had the chance to let citizens get to know them during the candidate forum held on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

The forum was hosted by the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce and moderated by Chamber president and CEO Arthur Hulbert. During the previous week, the chamber solicited questions from the citizens of Siloam Springs.

Three questions were selected for the candidates to answer. Ward 1 candidates Mindy Hunt and James McGuirk also spoke but were not asked any questions because they are not on the August 9, ballot.

Each of the Ward 1 candidates spoke for three minutes each. Hunt began by speaking about her experience serving in leadership roles and volunteering throughout the community.

She also said the city has made progress in improving streets, citing work done on Dogwood Street and Villa View Drive but said it takes time and money to make improvements and that progress can be slow to come.

Hunt also said if she is reelected, she will continue to work towards improving infrastructure.

"Serving the citizens of Siloam has been particularly rewarding because it has given me a small part in making a positive difference in their quality of life."

McGuirk spoke next. He spoke about his ties to the community through his wife and how he has made friends here in Siloam Springs. McGuirk said he would like to see more transparency and a greater focus on infrastructure.

He also said he wanted to make sure streets and sewers are taken care of before new development comes to that area and is concerned about downtown and drainage problems.

"I am dedicated to this town," McGuirk said. "I am dedicated to the citizens. If there is anything anybody wants to ask me, please call or email or fax. I will respond to you as soon as I possibly can."

Questions

The chamber shared the questions with all of the candidates so they could be ready. There were no questions taken from the audience. The questions were as follows:

• What are the issues you feel are most pressing to address in our city? Give some examples of group decision-making you have been involved with and how those experiences could be utilized on the council. Please describe how you would react to a situation in which the council voted 4-3 to approve a very contestable issue and you were on the dissenting side.

• Our citizens enjoy a small-town safe feel with access to large-town amenities. What can the city board do, and you specifically do, to preserve the small-town heritage while addressing issues that come with growth such as high housing costs, infrastructure needs such as streets and drainage, desire for public and private school options and adequately funding the increasing needs of the police and fire departments?

• What specific actions would you recommend to improve access to affordable broadband internet and lower city utility rates?

Each candidate was given two minutes to answer each question.

Ward 2 Candidates

Henry, Jones and Wiles began by introducing themselves and speaking for two minutes each. Then they were given the chance to answer the questions put before them.

On the first question, Henry spoke about the need to focus on drainage problems and street repairs. Henry said he has served on various boards and in the military.

He also said he has been involved in thousands of group decisions for budget making and policy review.

Henry said, if he was on the losing end of a contestable issue, he would understand that he is one person on a board of seven.

"I am just one vote on the board voting against other people," Henry said. "If it was a contestable issue I lost on, that's how it is. It's not always sunshine and rainbows, but with that decision, I would have to do my job to figure out how to make that work for the town and its citizens."

Jones said he believes the pressing issues are expenditures and how the city balances its budget.

Jones pointed out that the city has $30,000,000 in reserves and, if the city doesn't appropriate those funds in the right way, then the reserve could easily be eaten up. Jones used the police department as an example.

"I believe that having a police department is very important as far as not having anarchy and different things," Jones said. "We need to have that, but also speaking on funding for the police department, we have a few Hummers that we have as part of the budget that was appropriated to them, I don't actually see a need for that."

Regarding group decisions, Jones said he works for a company in Springdale which is a billion-dollar business and that he is responsible for most of the warehouse and making sure that shipping and receiving run smoothly.

Jones said he has 240 employees under him and, since he started there, his department has had a 200 percent growth.

Lastly, Jones said he would react to being on the dissenting side of a 4-3 vote on the board by listening to the voice of the citizens and not take no for an answer but trying again with that issue down the road.

Wiles said the biggest issue is infrastructure with streets and drainage being one of the main areas needing focus.

He said police and fire would also be at the top of the infrastructure list. Concerning how he would handle a dissenting vote, Wiles said it happens all the time.

"You never hit a home run every time," Wiles said. "Based on my past experience on the board, you present your case the best way that you can on the subjects that you care about and you present that in the best way possible, knowing that you're up there for the citizens to speak for them."

For the second question, Jones said he enjoys small-town amenities like only having to drive five minutes to get to Starbucks and Walmart. Jones said he grew up in Fayetteville, so he knows the kind of headaches traffic can cause.

"I really enjoy the small town feel that we have here," Jones said. "I would like to balance that."

The way Jones said he would do that is by balancing the needs of both the police and fire departments and direct the funds in the best way that he could see possible and always trying to make the citizens' choice first.

He also said the city has pet projects and also needs to fund police and fire appropriately. Jones spoke about how there are not a lot of drainage issues in newer and affluent neighborhoods and that the city should look at helping the poor and not so affluent.

Wiles responded by saying each board member is one individual out of seven trying to bring about change.

"As one person, what I would do and can do is stay connected with the people, and in my particular case, the citizens of Ward 2," Wiles said.

Wiles said he would work with the citizens of his ward to brainstorm ideas that will help the community.

As far as funding, Wiles said there will always be funding issues and money needed for something. Wiles said the city needs to learn to spend cautiously and take advantage of other funding resources that are out there.

Henry reiterated that the city board is not a one-man band.

"While we would like to tell you we can go and fix these streets, we can fix these budgets, things like that aren't possible without engagement from our citizens," Henry said.

In order to keep the small-town feel with access to large-town amenities is to focus on the crime rate, Henry said.

It is important to listen to the citizens and work with the city by gathering appropriate data needed to make the major decisions happen, Henry said.

Concerning the last question, Wiles began by addressing rates. Wiles said he is not in favor of raising rates just because the city can unless there is a good reason to back that up.

Wiles mentioned the potential utility commission which, if approved, will advise the city on rates. (City directors will hear the first reading of an ordinance to form a utility commission at the city board meeting on Tuesday.)

Regarding broadband, Wiles said he needed to research it further and is sure it will be relevant in some way.

Henry said he would love to look into the option of solar to decrease utility rates. Several cities around the nation have switched some of their resources to solar. Henry said he doesn't have all of the answers yet but will be getting the data he needs soon.

In terms of broadband, Henry said he has four different options. They are public/private partnerships, community calls to action, fixed wireless towers and government funding available.

Jones said regarding broadband that he would not vote for companies to have select deals for fiber optics in the ground. Jones cited Cox Communications as an example. Jones said he prefers competition in the field.

In terms of utilities, Jones noted that approximately 67 percent of the city's funds come from utilities. Jones said what he would do is redirect funds from those pet projects and put those into a general fund to reduce the cost of electricity for the citizens.

After answering the questions, the candidates gave a two-minute closing speech. Henry and Wiles provided their contact information consisting of their cell phone numbers and emails. Jones did not offer his contact information.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Ward 2 Candidate Ken Wiles addresses how he would handle the utility rates and broadband needs during the candidate forum on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

