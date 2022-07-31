City tax receipts slightly up for June

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 3.15 percent, or $29,077, compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $950,556 last month, compared to $921,479 in June of 2021, according to the July issue of City & Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in April.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts was down 0.65 percent, or $-2,756 last month, from $419,934 in June of 2021 to $417,178 in June of 2022.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax last month include:

• Bentonville up 5.45 percent or $221,638.

• Eureka Springs up 0.95 percent or $2,848.

• Fayetteville up 6.93 percent or $322,791.

• Gentry up 17 percent or $22,747.

• Lincoln up 9.55 percent or $8,273.

• Rogers up 12 percent or $472,943.

• Springdale up 12.5 percent or $412,257.