Free school lunches set to expire

During Covid, school lunches were free. That's now coming to an end.

"The USDA waivers run out at the end of July, which means that not everyone eats free whether they fill out a form or not," said Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick.

Administrators say that the time to fill out free and reduced lunch forms is getting close, and it's important that these forms are filled out by as many people as possible.

"It's really important that we get information to our community so that they can get forms filled out, and so that all of our kids that need and deserve to get fed under the guidelines of the program get that," said Patrick.

He continued, "We are going to encourage every person with a child in our district to fill this form out. For one, you don't always know, you might qualify and it helps your family out. Secondly, they take this data for everyone that qualifies, and they use it to fund us. So, when people don't fill the form out, we don't get everything we could be getting."

Free school lunches were one of many initiatives started during covid to help lessen the financial burden on American families. While the initiatives were once extended, now they are set to expire.

"Congress has not been interested in renewing the waivers," said Patrick. "I couldn't see how they could go back once they proved they could do it, but they expire soon and I don't see any indication that it's going to be looked at again."

School board president Brian Lamb was outspoken about his support for the program and his subsequent disappointment following its expiration. "Let's hope that they'll look at it again. In my personal opinion, I think that's the greatest thing that came out of covid; kids get to come to school and not have to worry about paying for food. What's more important than our kids eating? Very disappointing."

Unless anything changes on a political front, the district reports that lunch prices will remain where they have been.

Patrick says that the district has got to move forward, and the best starting point is getting families to fill out the forms. "We want to take care of kids and provide meals for them, and in addition to that, it would help us in our categorical funds."