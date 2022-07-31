JBU announces commissioners’ honor roll honorees

John Brown University announced its Sooner Athletic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll honorees Wednesday, July 27, with a record 124 Golden Eagle student-athletes earning the distinction for their work in the classroom during the 2021-22 academic year.

The Sooner Athletic Conference's Commissioner's Honor Roll is awarded to student-athletes who record a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher during the previous academic year over both semesters.

John Brown's 124 Honor Roll selections mark the third straight year with at least 100 making the cut, with this year's record total coming after the previous high of 122 in 2020-21.

"I am so proud of our student-athletes and their commitment to excellence in the classroom," said Robyn Daugherty, director of athletics. "In a world where athletic performance overshadows academic achievement, it is exciting to me to see over 77 percent of our student-athletes at a 3.0 or higher, especially at an institution where academics are very challenging."

Of the honorees, a record 16 student-athletes recorded a perfect 4.0 GPA this academic year, while an incredible 32 student-athletes finished the year with at least a 3.9 GPA.

John Brown's 2021-22 SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll honorees

Repeat honorees are shown in bold.

Men's Basketball (15)

Amos Adeyemo, Braden Bayless, Boaz Camp, Densier Carnes, Caleb Ceasar, DJ Ellis, Rokas Grabliauskas, Payton Guiot, Luke Harper, Sterling Morphis, Nemanja Obradovic, Ira Perrier, Kobe Robinson, Wesley Verduin, William Verduin.

Women's Basketball (12)

Maddie Altman, Leah Anderson, Elise Cone, Jessica Goldman, Graci Harris, Marta Matamala, Emily Sanders, Kenzie Silkey, Josie Sisk, Natalie Smith, Tarrah Stephens, Lisa Vanoverberghe.

Men's Cross Country and Track & Field (16)

Johnny Dunfee, Abram Gruen, Daniel Haefli, Jake Hagood, Parker Hale, Andrew Janzen, Cooper Keese, Ryan Knight, Johnnie Kramer, Jean-Benoit Merte, Andrew Morton, Josiah Petak, Sam Snook, Kai Thng, Will Vail, Jadin Whiting.

Women's Cross Country and Track & Field (18)

Emma Brown, Elizabeth Brownell, Renny Buchanan, Aaliyah Buckner, Avery Edwards, Ryleigh Hale, Grace Mitchell, Erin Mullins, Anastasia Pace, Allika Pearson, Skyler Robbins, Olivia Scates, Sarah Smith, Lainee Stiver, Rachael Stone, Rachel Thompson, Emerson Turner, Korey Winter.

Men's Soccer (19)

Jose Almanza, Sam Carles, Jordan Felich, Ivan Garcia, Ethan Hansen, Kyle Hix, Sam Jackson, Robert Keys, Kolby McCombs, Tomas Perrachon, Alejandro Ramirez, Jose Rodriguez, Rodrigo Selingardi, Elijah Simons, Cole Sinclair, Ethan Stockdale, Matej Urbanija, Ethan Wessman, Jacob Zamarron.

Women's Soccer (20)

Grace Bishop, Elise Bosma, Renny Buchanan, Meghan Ellis, Aniyah Gibbs, Bella Graber, Chloe Griffin, Alyssa Henderson, Megan Hutto, Kylie Kilfoy, Caitlyn Logan, Paige Martin, Aubrey Mendez, Kaelyn Mole, Vanessa Reynoso, Anna Schuchardt, Pam Seiler, Rachael Stone, Lauren Walter, Ryan Winningham.

Men's Tennis (7)

KJ Clark, Blake Cunningham, Hudson Dick, Fletcher Kice, Kory Rash, Logan Wheeler, Woody Woodring.

Women's Tennis (8)

Caroline Hillock, Kyla Isaac, Erin Kuykendall, Grace Lindquist, Havynn Prude, Leah Scott, Sydney Smith, Ellie Swan.

Women's Volleyball (11)

Delaney Barnes, Jillian Blackman, Lauren Cloud, Morgan Fincham, Micah Fouts, Taylor Golmen, Ellie Lampton, Jenna Lowery, Julie Milligan, Elizabeth Parrish, Savanna Riney.