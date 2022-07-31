Senior Center lunch menu

Aug. 1-5
M -- Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, roll, cake
T -- Chicken taco salad, corn/black bean salad, chips and salsa, fruit
W -- Beefy potato casserole, Normandy veggies, cornbread, cobbler
TH -- Pulled pork plate, baked beans, coleslaw, sliced peaches, bread
F -- Salisbury steak, potatoes with gravy, peas and carrots, banana pudding with vanilla wafers
Aug. 8-12
M -- Goulash, mixed veggies, bread, frosted strawberry cake
T -- Fried fish with tartar sauce, potatoes and onion, seasoned greens, hushpuppies
W -- Manicotti with meat sauce, California veggies, garlic bread, blushing pears
TH -- Philly Cheesesteak sandwich, fiesta corn salad, tropical fruit, pickle spear
F -- Chicken strips with barbecue sauce, mac and cheese, baked beans, fruit
Aug. 15-19
M -- Hot open-faced roast beef sandwich, potatoes and gravy, glazed carrots, fruit
T -- Cashew chicken, vegetable fried rice, egg roll, raisin oatmeal cookie
W -- Frito chili pie, fiesta corn, tossed salad with ranch, orange Zephyr whip
TH -- Chicken jambalaya, pinto beans, cornbread, mandarin oranges
F -- Sausage on bun with mustard, German potato salad, cinnamon applesauce, red velvet cake
Aug. 22-26
M -- Pork carnitas, refried beans, Spanish rice, tortilla, sherbet
T -- Italian chicken bake, seasoned carrots, tossed salad with dressing, vanilla ice cream
W -- Cheeseburger with lettuce/tomato/pickle/onion, potato wedges, baked beans, fruit
TH -- Chef salad with diced ham, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese and croutons, ranch dressing, melon
F -- Chipotle chicken sandwich with lettuce/tomato/pickle/onion, corn nuggets, fruit
Aug. 29-31
M -- Cajun chicken, dirty rice, seasoned greens, beans, roll
T -- Teriyaki beef with onion and peppers, fluffy rice, peas, Asian salad
W -- Pork fritter with cream gravy, potatoes with gravy, Tuscan veggies, pineapple mandarin orange cake