Senior Center lunch menu

by From Staff Reports | July 31, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

Aug. 1-5

M -- Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, roll, cake

T -- Chicken taco salad, corn/black bean salad, chips and salsa, fruit

W -- Beefy potato casserole, Normandy veggies, cornbread, cobbler

TH -- Pulled pork plate, baked beans, coleslaw, sliced peaches, bread

F -- Salisbury steak, potatoes with gravy, peas and carrots, banana pudding with vanilla wafers

Aug. 8-12

M -- Goulash, mixed veggies, bread, frosted strawberry cake

T -- Fried fish with tartar sauce, potatoes and onion, seasoned greens, hushpuppies

W -- Manicotti with meat sauce, California veggies, garlic bread, blushing pears

TH -- Philly Cheesesteak sandwich, fiesta corn salad, tropical fruit, pickle spear

F -- Chicken strips with barbecue sauce, mac and cheese, baked beans, fruit

Aug. 15-19

M -- Hot open-faced roast beef sandwich, potatoes and gravy, glazed carrots, fruit

T -- Cashew chicken, vegetable fried rice, egg roll, raisin oatmeal cookie

W -- Frito chili pie, fiesta corn, tossed salad with ranch, orange Zephyr whip

TH -- Chicken jambalaya, pinto beans, cornbread, mandarin oranges

F -- Sausage on bun with mustard, German potato salad, cinnamon applesauce, red velvet cake

Aug. 22-26

M -- Pork carnitas, refried beans, Spanish rice, tortilla, sherbet

T -- Italian chicken bake, seasoned carrots, tossed salad with dressing, vanilla ice cream

W -- Cheeseburger with lettuce/tomato/pickle/onion, potato wedges, baked beans, fruit

TH -- Chef salad with diced ham, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese and croutons, ranch dressing, melon

F -- Chipotle chicken sandwich with lettuce/tomato/pickle/onion, corn nuggets, fruit

Aug. 29-31

M -- Cajun chicken, dirty rice, seasoned greens, beans, roll

T -- Teriyaki beef with onion and peppers, fluffy rice, peas, Asian salad

W -- Pork fritter with cream gravy, potatoes with gravy, Tuscan veggies, pineapple mandarin orange cake

