Siloam Sunday obituaries for July 31, 2022

Garland 'Gary' Hecox

Garland Rex "Gary" Hecox, 73, of Watts, Okla., died Friday, July 22, 2022, at his home.

He was born Dec. 1948, in Hominy, Okla., to Billie Raymond Hecox and Dora Dean Powell Hecox.

He married Susan Bernice Boliver in September 1982 in Lincoln, Ark.

He was an ordained minister of the Pentecostal faith and had been the pastor of the Watts Pentecostal Church for several years. He currently attended the Victory Worship Church in West Siloam Springs, Okla., where he was active in church outreach and making pickups from local vendors for their food pantry outreach.

He was a rock mason by trade, having been self-employed for many years, and in his spare time enjoyed fishing. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served honorably during the Korean Conflict, and later served in the National Guard.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Twilla Hecox, and great-granddaughter Madilyn Greetan.

He is survived by his wife of the home; two sons, Tracy Alan Hecox of Springdale, Ark., and Billie Raymond Hecox III of Mountainburg, Ark.; three daughters, Tina Ann Dobbs of Mountainburg, Angie Bernece Farmer of Watts, and Shely Laticha James of Decatur, Ark.; several brothers and sisters; along with 17 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Victory Worship Center at 6899 U.S. 412, Watts, Okla.

