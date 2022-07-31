SSHS golfers begin season Monday

The season begins Monday for the Siloam Springs golf teams as the Panthers and Lady Panthers travel to Mountain Home to participate in the Ultimate Autogroup High School Invitational on Monday and Tuesday at Big Creek Golf & Country Club.

The tournament is 18 holes each day for varsity players only, for a total of 36 holes in the first very competition of the season.

"We're starting off big," said second-year SSHS golf coach Brooke DeGaish.

The Panthers have three seniors returning on the boys roster in Nathan Vachon, Camden Blackfox and Will Van Asche.

Vachon, who's an all-state basketball player, drives the ball a long way, DeGaish said. He's also improved on his chipping and putting, she said.

Blackfox and Van Asche also have improved, she said.

"We'll see how the scores play out," she said. Right now at the beginning of the season they all seem pretty ready to go."

Sophomore Landon Pool is also expected to be in the varsity playing mix, as is freshman A.J. Moore.

DeGaish said Moore is penciled in at the No. 1 spot heading into the season.

"He's got a great swing and is really consistent," she said. "He's got a really cool head, and that's what I like about him. The best club you have is the one between your ears. I tell him that a lot."

DeGaish said Moore is lacking tournament experience and the biggest learning curve for him will be managing courses and getting that experience.

"He's got all the skills to be a really good golfer and be helpful to our team," she said.

Corbin Crook, Jack Birr and Jackson Doornbos are expected to play some in junior varsity, she said.

The Lady Panthers return veterans in seniors Brooke Smith, Bailey Morris and MacKenzie Sontag and sophomore Reese Sutulovich.

"Those are my solid four girls," DeGaish said.

Smith, a college basketball prospect, is among the team's best hitters.

"Whenever she's hitting good, she's definitely capable of shooting below 90," DeGaish said. "It's kind of a consistency thing for her. ... She hits the ball a mile, and whenever she can keep it straight, with her chipping and putting improved tremendously, she has the potential to score really well."

Morris is recovering from a knee injury and has been taking lessons to help get her swing back, DeGaish said.

"She's been hitting the ball pretty good too," DeGaish said.

Sontag and Sutulovich have both improved as well, she said.

"Reese will hit the ball a mile whenever she really gets on it," she said.

Basketball standout Brooke Ross has joined the team and will compete for playing time along with Bailey Church and Jasmine Labitad.

Graham Thomas/File Photo Siloam Springs golfer Brooke Smith, seen here during a match last season, is one of the leading returning golfers for the Lady Panthers. The Siloam Springs golf team is scheduled to open its 2022 season Monday in Mountain Home.

