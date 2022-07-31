Summer over for Panthers

The Siloam Springs football team will be getting up early this week -- and maybe for several more weeks -- for the start of fall football practice.

The Panthers will take the field at Panther Stadium at 6 a.m. Monday morning for their first practice, and they'll keep the same time for practices the rest of this week to avoid extreme heat and allow for time for teacher in-service days later in the week.

"We really don't have a choice," said head coach Brandon Craig. "Based on the weather forecast that we're seeing, it's going to be very hot and obviously everybody's aware that there's a wet bulb that's in place. If we exceed that wet bulb then we can't practice. That leaves the afternoons as a non-factor. We can't use them."

Craig said his coaches will be in teacher in-service meetings on Thursday and Friday.

Craig said practices each day will be 90 minutes long.

"We are restricted with our scheduling with PD (professional development)," he said. "We have to get the kids out of here, and we've got to get over there by 8 a.m."

Craig said outside practices on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be in helmets only. They'll be followed with weight training and film work, but they won't be able to do that on Thursday or Friday.

He said the plan is for the Panthers to have a full padded practice on Saturday, which will also have a light scrimmage.

The Panthers are scheduled to have another round of 6 a.m. practices for the second week. And then the third week will be the start of school on Aug. 15.

The Panthers typically practice in the afternoon after school, but they'll have to wait and see if the weather will cooperate.

"Once school starts, we'll have to evaluate what the weather is going to do," he said. "We may have to stick with the 6 a.m. practices. We don't have an indoor facility, so that limits us on having the ability to go inside a facility and get out of the heat."

Heading into fall camp, Craig said the Panthers are a young team that needs to be solid with its attendance and attention.

"The biggest thing about our program is just the kids being here, being in attendance and consistency in what we're doing as far as when we go out there and we teach a skill, and transfer that skill to a group setting, and then transferring that group setting to a team setting," he said. "That's the challenge because we will be a little bit young this year. So we've got a bunch of new faces and getting those guys to understand what a varsity situation looks like. We tried to do that this summer, but it was at a team camp setting this summer. That doesn't always give you a realistic view of what a varsity setting looks like."

Craig said the Panthers had better attendance this summer for workouts. estimating between 70 and 75 percent daily, which is a significant increase from previous summers.

He said there are around 70 players on the roster heading into fall camp.

"We have 70 on roster," he said. "We're not sure all of them are going to make it back. Summer is a challenge. It's a challenge as head coach because you get frustrated with things that happen, but in this day and age you just have to roll with the punches."

Scheme-wise, Craig said the Panthers will operate out of a system that suits their personnel, offensively and defensively.

"We're really looking at what fits us the best," he said. "We know we have a mobile quarterback (Jackson Still). We know he's young. We're definitely going to have to do some things to get him out of the pocket on playaction sprint-out type stuff. We do feel like we're going to be able to throw the ball. We have some skill kids that can go get the ball, so we feel like that's going to be a strength for us. But we also have a returning running back (Jed Derwin). He's pretty solid and he really runs the ball hard. We want to make sure he gets his touches as well.

"Defensively there's a huge emphasis on alignment, making sure we're aligned correctly, communication across the board, making sure we communicate calls, and then going and being football players, breaking down and making good tackles."

The Panthers (1-9 in 2021) play an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game at Fort Smith Southside on Aug. 16. They open the season at Rogers Heritage on Aug. 26.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs head coach Brandon Craig gives instructions to his first string defensive players for a sprint drill during practice Monday, July 25. The Panthers are set to open fall camp this Monday.

