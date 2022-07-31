Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Mayor Judy Nation (second from left) prepares to break ground on the new Whataburger located at the intersection of Arkansas Highway 16 East and U.S. Highway 412 East, with Amy Henderson (left), field brand development coordinator; operating partner Alex Addison; Isabel Saucedo, area coach of the Northwest Arkansas Whataburgers; and Chamber president Arthur Hulbert. Whataburger will begin by demolishing the old Kenny’s Automotive garage next week. With construction delays, Whataburger plans to, hopefully, have the Siloam Springs location open by winter, Henderson said.

Print Headline: Whataburger breaks ground

