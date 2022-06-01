2022-2023 Teachers of the Year announced for Siloam Springs

During May's school board meeting, the teachers of the year for 2022-2023 were officially announced and recognized.

Kelly Svebek, the Director of Assessment and Accountability for the district, addressed the requirements for the award. "These teachers must be exceptionally dedicated, knowledgeable and skilled as a teacher, and I would say that is all of our teachers. We have exceptional, amazing teachers everywhere."

She continued, saying, "They must be an expert in his or her field, they must guide and inspire students of all backgrounds to learn, they must be respected and admired by students, parents and colleagues, and that's how they are selected; they are chosen by their peers. I think that it is especially rewarding and important to know that the people you work alongside everyday recognize what you're doing."

The 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year for Northside Elementary is Marla Moore, a literacy interventionist. The award was presented by Northside principal Jerrie Price and the school's adopter, Jeff Thurstenson.

The 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year for Allen Elementary is Brian Hyde, a literacy interventionist. The award was presented by Allen principal Michelle Paden and the school's adopter, Bobby Reed.

The 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year for Southside Elementary is Mandy Thompson, a third grade teacher. The award was presented by Southside principal Amy Hufford and the school's adopter, Patti Eiland.

The 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year for Siloam Springs Intermediate is Krissi Beeks, a fifth grade social studies teacher. The award was presented by Intermediate principal Justin Blanchard and assistant principal Kendra Bookout.

The 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year for Siloam Springs Middle is Michael Smith, a physical education teacher. The award was presented by middle school principal Jacob Hayward and the school's adopter, Patti Eiland.

The 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year for Siloam Springs High is Julianna Tufts, the choral director for the high school. The award was presented by high school principal Rob Lindley.

The 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year for Mainstreet Academy is Zach King, an English and language arts teacher. The award was presented by principal Michele Markovich and the school's adopter, Jed Harris.

The 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year for the Virtual Academy is Paul Stambaugh, a math teacher. The award was presented by director Adrienne Schlake.

After the announcements concluded, Superintendent Jody Wiggins said, "The nine people we just celebrated are representative of 350 certified teachers in our district, who work every day with the same passion and energy and dedication to our kids."

He continued, saying, "It is refreshing to get together and celebrate the great things that we are doing in our district, and to hear all of them talk about the support and the culture of our schools. I appreciate those nine teachers; I appreciate the 350 teachers that they represent."