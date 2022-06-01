American Legion hosts Memorial Day program

American Legion Post 29 held its annual Memorial Day program Monday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

This year the program featured guest speaker State Rep. Delia Haak (R-91) as well as Mayor Judy Nation and Tim Rogers, the executive director of Genesis House, discussing what Memorial Day means to them. There was also patriotic music performed by Randy Steele and Sam Grimes.

Service officer Jerry Cavness emceed the program and Chaplain Dan Dover performed the invocation and benediction during the event. The Post 29 Color Guard performed the Presentation of the Colors and Retiring of the Colors, while the Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard welcomed visitors to the program.

Nation thanked all of the volunteers who made the program what it is. Nation went on to say Memorial Day commemorates the men and women who died while serving their country and gave their lives to protect those they knew and those they never met.

"Let us continue to focus on what we have in common instead of our differences, standing side-by-side to always remember that our fellow Americans gave their lives to protect (this nation)," Nation said.

Post Adjutant J.W. Smith read the names of the veterans who passed since June 2021 while Ron Evans, the commander of the Disabled American Veterans, rang the bell for every name that was read.

Haak began by honoring veterans and spoke about how the lives of everyone were changed by the deaths of those who served.

"The only ones who died for us -- in addition to Jesus dying on the cross for us -- is a soldier, an American soldier who died for our life here on this earth," Haak said.

She then spoke about David Wieczorek, a veteran from Gentry who died during Desert Storm, according to findagrave.com. Haak said she knew Wieczorek when she was a substitute teacher and how Wieczorek possessed a leadership quality even then.

Haak also gave statistics for all of the service members from Arkansas who died during various conflicts from World War I, to Vietnam. She spoke briefly about veterans from Desert Storm and Enduring Freedom but did not list the numbers of casualties from Arkansas for those wars.

Describing a trip to Washington D.C. with her family, Haak said Arlington National Cemetery was a very moving place with many white crosses, the eternal flame and the tomb of the unknown soldier, which led Haak to ponder about all who gave their lives while serving the United States.

"It's a great reminder to us to pass that on to the next generation and that generation of our grandchildren to pass on to their children," Haak said.

Haak concluded her speech by reading the Gettysburg Address to the crowd.

Rogers then spoke about what Memorial Day meant to him. He talked about growing up in a small Colonial town playing Army with his friends as a boy. As Rogers grew he began to understand the meaning of taps as it was played at military funerals.

As an adult, Rogers became a police officer then joined the Army, he said. At the time of 9/11, Rogers had been working at Northwest Arkansas National Airport and left to return to active duty, he said.

Steele and Grimes then performed patriotic music after Rogers spoke. After the musical portion of the program Cavness read the poem "In Flanders Fields," a poem by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae.

Following the musical portion of the program the color guard performed the Retiring of the Colors as a video of taps played. The program ended after the benediction.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Randy Steele (left) and Sam Grimes perform patriotic music during the Memorial Day program organized by the American Legion on Monday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader The audience prepares for the start of the Memorial Day program organized by the American Legion on Monday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

