Boys soccer players garner awards

by Graham Thomas | June 1, 2022 at 5:19 a.m.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The following Siloam Springs boys soccer players earned 5A-West All-Conference recognition: (From left): Ivan Sandoval, Tate Broquard (honorable mention), Ronny Ramirez (kneeling), Yanni Trinidad, David Gowin, Erik Gomez and Cristian Lopez. Gowin also received All-State Tournament honors for the Class 5A State Tournament.

COLCORD, Okla. -- The Siloam Springs boys soccer team received awards for the 2022 season on Thursday, May 27, at New Life Ranch.

The Panthers finished 13-4-4 overall and placed second in the 5A-West Conference with a record of 10-2-2.

The following awards were given out.

• All-State -- Edwin Batres, Jason Flores, Jedi Hunter.

• All-Conference -- Erik Gomez, David Gowin, Cristian Lopez, Ronny Ramirez, Ivan Sandoval, Yanni Trinidad.

• All-Conference honorable mention -- Tate Broquard.

• All-State Tournament -- David Gowin.

• Most Valuable Player -- Jedi Hunter.

• Mr. Panther Soccer -- Jason Flores.

• Most Improved Players -- Tate Broquard, Anthony Sandoval.

• Panther Hustle Award -- Jason Flores.

• Defensive Player of the Year -- Yanni Trinidad.

• Midfield Player of the Year -- Edwin Batres

• Attacking Players of the Year -- Erik Gomez, Ivan Sandoval.

• Rookie of the Year -- Carlos Sandoval.

  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs boys soccer players (from left) Edwin Batres, Jedi Hunter and Jason Flores earned Class 5A All-State honors for the 2022 season.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The following awards were handed out to boys soccer players: (From left) Carlos Sandoval, Rookie of the Year; Jason Flores, Hustle Award; Tate Broquard and Anthony Sandoval, Most Improved.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Jedi Hunter earned the MVP award for the Siloam Springs boys soccer team for the 2022 season.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Jason Flores earned the Mr. Panther Soccer Award for the 2022 season.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The following awards were handed out to boys soccer players: (From left) Erk Gomez, Attacking Player of the Year; Yanni Trinidad, Defensive Player of the Year; Edwin Batres, Midfield Player of the Year; and Ivan Sandoval, Attacking Player of the Year.
  

