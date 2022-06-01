Boys soccer players garner awards

COLCORD, Okla. -- The Siloam Springs boys soccer team received awards for the 2022 season on Thursday, May 27, at New Life Ranch.
The Panthers finished 13-4-4 overall and placed second in the 5A-West Conference with a record of 10-2-2.
The following awards were given out.
• All-State -- Edwin Batres, Jason Flores, Jedi Hunter.
• All-Conference -- Erik Gomez, David Gowin, Cristian Lopez, Ronny Ramirez, Ivan Sandoval, Yanni Trinidad.
• All-Conference honorable mention -- Tate Broquard.
• All-State Tournament -- David Gowin.
• Most Valuable Player -- Jedi Hunter.
• Mr. Panther Soccer -- Jason Flores.
• Most Improved Players -- Tate Broquard, Anthony Sandoval.
• Panther Hustle Award -- Jason Flores.
• Defensive Player of the Year -- Yanni Trinidad.
• Midfield Player of the Year -- Edwin Batres
• Attacking Players of the Year -- Erik Gomez, Ivan Sandoval.
• Rookie of the Year -- Carlos Sandoval.