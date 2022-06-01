HEALTHY LIVING: Listen to your feelings

If you feel emotionally isolated from your peers and lack a strong support group, it's time to talk to your doctor. According to recent research using data collected from a Harvard study, your health may be at risk.

Nancy Donovan, lead researcher of the study, and her team gathered psychoanalysis exam results from 79 elderly participants. They then paired these findings with brain imaging scans. Results indicated that when more amyloid proteins appeared in the part of the brain that deals with memory and thought – the cerebral cortex – loneliness also seemed to spike.

Amyloid proteins are associated with Alzheimer's disease, which progressively results in memory loss and the inability to perform daily tasks. These proteins may interrupt nerve cells as they attempt to communicate but research is ongoing.

Since amyloid proteins and loneliness seem to move in the same upward direction, according to study results, the presence of one may be indicative of the other. However, researchers aren't implying that one of these leads to the other.

These findings go along with other studies which indicate isolation may place you at an increased risk for deteriorating health – Alzheimer's, for example. More than one type of isolation may be at work. According to a study conducted at Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center, emotional isolation, or disconnecting from others even when socially engaging with them, could also be a cause for concern among seniors.

Always discuss your mental and physical health with your doctor. Do not be afraid to ask about sensitive topics like depression. Your long-term health may depend upon it.

Siloam Springs Internal Medicine offers comprehensive care, from routine and preventive health services to special needs. Helping you to maintain good health and wellness – for a lifetime – is our primary goal. Call (479) 215-3070 today to schedule an appointment or visit NW-Physicians.com.

Your guide to social and emotional connection

Many health care experts advocate for seniors to stay socially connected but it is equally important to feel emotionally connected. If you want to move toward people but don't know how, try these tips:

• See a mental health counselor. If you want to connect more with people around you, there may be emotional pain underneath the surface, blocking or inhibiting your ability to maintain close relationships. A professional counselor could help you connect with yourself and point you to community resources for additional support.

• Make the next move. Instead of waiting for others to be interested in you, be interested in them. Initiate interactions and follow up with those who make you feel safe and support you.

• Give your time away. Select events around town that could be fun. If you like to contribute to the common good, volunteer with a local agency.

• Call and video chat with others. Make technology an avenue to sustain your relationships. Use your smartphone to connect with the outside world. Schedule regular phone appointments with family members and loved ones.

• Be authentic. Share your story and do not be afraid to be vulnerable when you feel the moment calls for it. Connection happens when two people decide to tell their stories, even the messy, less-than-perfect chapters. Decide to show your real self. You may be pleasantly surprised by how others choose to respond.

About Siloam Springs Regional Hospital

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital (SSRH) is a licensed 73-bed facility with 42 private patient rooms. It is accredited by the State of Arkansas Department of Health Services and The Joint Commission. Some services include inpatient and outpatient surgery, emergency medicine, medical, surgical and intensive care units, obstetrics, outpatient diagnostic services and inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation. With more than 50 physicians on the medical staff, Siloam Springs Regional Hospital provides compassionate, customer-focused care. SSRH is an affiliate of Northwest Health, the largest health system in Northwest Arkansas. Siloam Springs Regional Hospital is located at 603 N. Progress Ave. in Siloam Springs, Ark. For more information, visit NorthwestHealth.com.