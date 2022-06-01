Lady Panthers celebrate 2022 season

COLCORD, Okla. -- The Siloam Springs girls soccer team held its award banquet for the 2022 season Thursday, May 26, at New Life Ranch.

The Lady Panthers finished the season 20-4 overall and Class 5A state runner-up.

The Lady Panthers also were undefeated 5A-West Conference champions -- 14-0 in league play -- and had a 17-game winning streak and a 12-game shutout streak.

The following varsity awards were given out:

• All-State -- Abby Ballesteros, Jetta Broquard, Clara Church, Karen Flores, Halle Hernandez, Bethany Markovich, Ellen Slater.

• All-Conference -- Cailee Johnson, Shelby Smith, Reina Tiefel, Anna Wleklinski.

• All-Conference Honorable Mention -- Isabella Anglin-Rovira, Faith Ellis.

• All-State Tournament -- Abby Ballesteros, Bethany Markovich, Reina Tiefel.

• Heart of a Panther -- Yoceline Gomez.

• Most Impactful Player -- Karen Flores, Halle Hernandez, Bethany Markovich.

• Defensive Player of the Year -- Bethany Markovich.

• Midfield Player of the Year -- Ellen Slater.

• Attacking Player of the Year -- Jetta Broquard.

• Teammate of the Year -- Halle Hernandez.

• Rookie of the Year -- Trinity Brown.

• Panther Hustle Award -- Shelby Smith.

• Most Improved -- Ariella Vogus.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs girls soccer players (from left) Shelby Smith, Reina Tiefel, Anna Wleklinski and Cailee Johnson earned 5A-West All-Conference honors for the 2022 season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs girls soccer players (from left) Bethany Markovich, Reina Tiefel and Abby Ballesteros earned All-State Tournament honors from the Class 5A State Tournament.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs girls soccer players (from left) Ellen Slater, Clara Church, Bethany Markovich, Karen Flores, Jetta Broquard, Halle Hernandez and Abby Ballesteros earned All-State honors in Class 5A for the 2022 season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Shelby Smith earned the Hustle Award for the 2022 soccer season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs girls soccer players (from left) Bethany Markovich, Karen Flores and Halle Hernandez earned Most Impactful Player Awards for the 2022 season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The following position awards were given out: (From left) Bethany Markovich, Defensive Player of the Year; Ellen Slater, Midfield Player of the Year; and Jetta Broquard, Attacking Player of the Year.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs girls soccer players earned the following awards: (From left) Ariella Vogus, Most Improved; Halle Hernandez, Teammate of the Year; Trinity Brown, Rookie of the Year.

