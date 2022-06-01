LIBRARY MUSINGS: Summer Reading 2022 — ‘Oceans of Possibilities’

Summer Reading 2022 is here! Be sure to stop by the library and become involved in this event! Sign up is underway through READsquared, which can be accessed through the Siloam Springs Public Library website at www.siloamsprings.com/library. Go through the Summer Reading tab on the left side of the page. If you need any help with the sign-up process a library staff member can help you. Call the library at 479-524-4236 or stop by the library for this assistance. You can use the computers at the library to sign up. This program is open to patrons ages 3 and up. A parent will need to have a library card for their child to sign up. Young adults going into 7th grade and older can sign up without parental permission. Prizes will be awarded on the number of hours read. Sign up will continue though Wednesday, July 13.

The kick-off program for the Summer Reading Program will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 7. Mömandpöp will be performing. This live show features colorful characters, fast costume changes, a couple of British puppets named "Mümandsön," loads of audience participation and catchy pop songs you'll be singing long after the show is over. "Mömandpöp" shows are all about joy – parents and kids enjoying music together, getting to their feet and having a blast!

Tuesday, June 14 will bring us Opera in the Ozarks. This group is based in Eureka Springs and will present an operatic version of Pinocchio. Activities will be available for children to take home.

Sager Creek Arts Center will be presenting the program June 21. Jeremy Kelly is representing Sager Creek Arts Center and will have a program and an activity for the children.

Aaron Fowler from Wichita, Kan., will provide the program Tuesday, June 28. His program is entitled "Climb Onboard the Boat". Singing, moving, playing instruments, and sharing stories will be part of the program.

The schedule for Summer Reading is as follows:

• Tuesdays -- Family programs, 10 a.m. -- Chautauqua Amphitheater in Memorial Park. If the weather is bad, we will be in the Siloam Springs Public Library meeting room.

• Wednesdays -- Preschool programs, 10 a.m. -- Children's' Story Time Room. Ms. Julia will be leading this session.

• Thursdays -- Elementary programs, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. -- Meeting Room B. Ms. Lacy will be leading this session. This program is intended for children going into 1st grade through children going into 6th grade.

• Thursdays -- Young Adult program, 2 p.m. -- Ms. Leah will be guiding the young adults in this program. The young adults will be meeting in the YA area.

Remember we have the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten for children and Bookolopy for adults. Please inquire at the front desk about these programs and give yourself a challenge!

The Siloam Springs Public Library is the place where applications for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library can be picked up. Fill out the application for children under 5 and send it to NWA United Way.

The Adult Reading Group will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 13 to discuss "The Calculating Stars" by Mary Robinette Kowal. The Morning Book Club will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21 to discuss "A Long Petal of the Sea" by Isabel Allende. Books are available for both groups while supplies last.

Please visit the Library's Facebook page at https://ww.facebook.com/SiloamSpringsPublicLibrary, the Library's website at https://www.siloamsprings.com/library, call us at 479-524-4236 or e-mail us at [email protected] for more information about what the library has to offer.

The library hours are now 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Curbside service is being offered 2-4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday.

"I have always imagined that paradise will be a kind of library." -- Borges

-- Dolores Deuel is the library manager at Siloam Springs Public Library. The opinions expressed are those of the author.