Obituaries for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Chad Allen Jones

Chad Allen Jones, 35, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

He was born March 16, 1987, to Eddie Jones and Cindy Vetor.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Freda Mae Brown Proctor

Freda Mae Brown Proctor, 86, of Colcord, Okla., died May 29, 2022, at her home.

She was born Oct. 12, 1935, in Beaver Township, Okla., to Fred Olin and Grace (Tillery) Brown.

She worked 39 years at Walmart.

She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Sarah Rabbit; brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Dolly Brown; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Bud Sweet; nephew, Fredrick Brown; son in law, Doug Harmon.

Survivors include her son, Phil Proctor and wife Evelyn of Colcord; daughters Diana Jones and husband Eddie of Colcord and Terry Harmon of Colcord; three grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Ark.

Burial will be at Bell Cemetery, Watts, Okla.

An online guestbook is available at wwww.wassonfuneralhome.com.