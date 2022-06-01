Pigeon Family Farm named Benton County Farm Family of the Year

Jim and Michelle Pigeon did not plan on winning County Farm Family of the Year but that is what happened in early May.

County Farm Family of the Year is the first award in the process to win Arkansas Farm Family of the Year. The Pigeons won County Farm Family of the Year for Benton County, according to a press release from the Farm Bureau of Arkansas.

A plaque will be presented to the Pigeons during a media day event at 2 p.m. Friday June 3, according to CEA--Staff Chair Johnny Gunsaulis in a follow up email.

The next step in the awards process is for a judge to come out to inspect the farm to determine eight District Farm Families of the Year, which will be announced on June 14, the release states. The state Farm Family of the Year will be announced in December at the Farm Family of the Year luncheon, the release states.

The Pigeons didn't expect to receive County Farm Family of the Year. Jim Pigeon said he is not concerned about recognition and prefers to just work. Michelle Pigeon said it was an honor to be chosen.

Pigeon Family Farms has a diverse range of products ranging from raising cattle and poultry to growing various plants, said Michelle Pigeon. Plants grown include vegetable transplants, Chrysanthemums, hanging baskets and perennials.

Jim and Michelle Pigeon started the farm at their current location in 1994, he said. The couple has farmed all of their lives. Jim Pigeon grew up on a cattle and poultry farm in Kansas, Okla., and Michelle Pigeon grew up in Siloam Springs and Kansas, they said.

Both attended Oklahoma State University and received degrees in animal science, Jim and Michelle Pigeon said. After college, the two came back and started their farm.

When asked what advice they would give to other farm families, Michelle Pigeon said perseverance is key while Jim Pigeon said farming offers lots of challenges.

"Farming's an up and down thing," Michelle Pigeon said. "We've got good years and bad years."

When looking to the future, Michelle Pigeon said they recently quadrupled their growing size so she doesn't see the farm getting bigger. She also said the couple started the farm with 25 head of cattle and now have 110 head of cattle.

"We're as big as we can be and still operate as a family," Jim Pigeon said. "If we got any bigger we would need full time help.

Along with cattle the Pigeons also raise chickens as contract growers for Tyson Foods, Jim Pigeon said. The Pigeons have two broiler houses that were built in 1995, which has the capacity to house 40,000 poultry heads, he said. Tyson brings the couple chicks and the Pigeons provide housing food, Jim said.

"We're humbled and honored to receive this," Jim Pigeon said of the award. "It wasn't a goal of ours. We've always tried to do the best that we can do and be good stewards of the land."

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Pigeon Family Farm raises cattle and poultry, as well as flowers and plants, according to Jim Pigeon. The farm won County Farm Family of the Year in May.

