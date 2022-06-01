Sign in
Senior Center Menu for June

by From Staff Reports | June 1, 2022 at 5:15 a.m.

June 1-3

W – Spanish beef & rice casserole, fiesta corn, birthday cake

TH – Salisbury steak, potatoes w/brown gravy, vegetable medley, roll

F – Chicken tenders w/cream gravy, mac & cheese, green beans, hot biscuit

June 6-10

M – Chicken spaghetti, glazed carrots, garlic bread, fruit crisp

T – Oven fried fish w/tartar sauce, pinto beans, coleslaw, hush puppies, ice cream cup

W – Strawberry & grilled chicken salad w/mixed greens, cheese, walnuts, club crackers, pineapple/mandarin orange cake

TH – Teriyaki beef, rice pilaf, oriental veggies, cookie

F – Turkey club sandwich w/lettuce & tomato, macaroni salad, dill pickle spear, fruit yogurt

June 13-17

M – Beef goulash, Capri mixed veggies, roll, poke cake

T – Ham & beans, turnip greens, cornbread, fruit cobbler

W – Baked chicken, buttered new potatoes, cucumber/tomato salad, roll

TH – Breakfast burrito w/scrambled eggs, cheese & sausage, hashbrowns, picante sauce, mixed berries

F – Fathers Day Lunch: Sliced brisket, hot baked potato salad, baked beans, cornbread, angel food cake w/topping

June 20-24

M – Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato/onion/pickle, tater tots, baked beans, cookie

T – Chicken salad scoop on croissant, broccoli salad, bag of chips, fresh fruit

W – Meatloaf w/sauce, mashed potatoes w/gravy, green beans, roll, fruit crisp

TH – Turkey wrap w/apricot spread, garden salad, fresh fruit

F – Chicken cordon bleu, scalloped potatoes, spinach, roll, fruit salad deluxe

June 27-30

M – Chicken taco salad, corn/black bean salad, lemon bar

T – Beef lasagna, Italian veggies, garden salad w/ranch, garlic bread

W – Fiesta chicken casserole, garden rice, chips & salsa, roll, blonde brownie

TH – Sloppy Joe on bun, creamy coleslaw, corn, sherbet

