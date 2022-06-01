Senior Center Menu for June

June 1-3
W – Spanish beef & rice casserole, fiesta corn, birthday cake
TH – Salisbury steak, potatoes w/brown gravy, vegetable medley, roll
F – Chicken tenders w/cream gravy, mac & cheese, green beans, hot biscuit
June 6-10
M – Chicken spaghetti, glazed carrots, garlic bread, fruit crisp
T – Oven fried fish w/tartar sauce, pinto beans, coleslaw, hush puppies, ice cream cup
W – Strawberry & grilled chicken salad w/mixed greens, cheese, walnuts, club crackers, pineapple/mandarin orange cake
TH – Teriyaki beef, rice pilaf, oriental veggies, cookie
F – Turkey club sandwich w/lettuce & tomato, macaroni salad, dill pickle spear, fruit yogurt
June 13-17
M – Beef goulash, Capri mixed veggies, roll, poke cake
T – Ham & beans, turnip greens, cornbread, fruit cobbler
W – Baked chicken, buttered new potatoes, cucumber/tomato salad, roll
TH – Breakfast burrito w/scrambled eggs, cheese & sausage, hashbrowns, picante sauce, mixed berries
F – Fathers Day Lunch: Sliced brisket, hot baked potato salad, baked beans, cornbread, angel food cake w/topping
June 20-24
M – Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato/onion/pickle, tater tots, baked beans, cookie
T – Chicken salad scoop on croissant, broccoli salad, bag of chips, fresh fruit
W – Meatloaf w/sauce, mashed potatoes w/gravy, green beans, roll, fruit crisp
TH – Turkey wrap w/apricot spread, garden salad, fresh fruit
F – Chicken cordon bleu, scalloped potatoes, spinach, roll, fruit salad deluxe
June 27-30
M – Chicken taco salad, corn/black bean salad, lemon bar
T – Beef lasagna, Italian veggies, garden salad w/ranch, garlic bread
W – Fiesta chicken casserole, garden rice, chips & salsa, roll, blonde brownie
TH – Sloppy Joe on bun, creamy coleslaw, corn, sherbet