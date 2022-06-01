Siloam Springs volunteer wins Tutor of the Year

For Barbara Fagan, a Siloam Springs resident and volunteer at Dogwood Literacy Council, even the most well-deserved awards can come as a shock.

Fagan, a tutor at the council, was selected from all the volunteer tutors that tutor at all the literacy councils throughout Arkansas. "It is quite an accomplishment," said Charlie Muessemeyer, the executive director of the literacy council. "The last time Dogwood Literacy Council had a tutor of the year was in 2007."

In her acceptance speech, Fagan noted that the award was unexpected, but much appreciated. "I volunteer at the Dogwood Literacy Council for several reasons, one of which is for myself. Being a tutor gives me access to many other members of our community and a change of perspective from a quiet retirement on our small acreage outside of Siloam Springs. It fills a need to help others in a way that uses my background as a business owner and a college education in the sciences."

In Muessemeyer's nomination letter, she emphasized that, while an excellent tutor, Fagan has no background in teaching or education. "The most important thing I would like you to stress is that Barbara is not a trained teacher. She has a biology degree and has been a business owner."

Fagan also addressed this in her acceptance speech, saying "With no education or previous experience in teaching it has been a learning challenge for me."

Fagan started volunteering as a tutor at Dogwood Literacy at the beginning of 2019. "Barbara knows many people in our little town," said Muessemeyer. "She is always friendly and approachable with her students. She knows everyone by name."

Fagan and her husband Lloyd had owned Fagan's Hardware in Siloam Springs for many years.

Muessemeyer continued, saying "She has done such a good job by providing reading, writing, and speaking instruction to her students. These students can enhance their roles in this community by increasing not only their abilities in English but their confidence in using the English. Barbara really enjoys her time at Dogwood Literacy Council, and it shows. I know that her students also enjoy their time in her class."

Muessemeyer also stressed how important volunteer hours can be. "She has tutored 56 students in that time. She has donated over 1,000 hours since 2019. The volunteer hour is currently worth $29.95 each hour according to the Nonprofit Leadership Center. That is a value of more than $29,000. It is amazing what someone can do with 4 hours a week. She has helped people prepare for jobs, gain confidence in their English abilities and work on becoming a citizen."