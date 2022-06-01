Sign in
SSSD Teachers of the Year

by By Spencer Bailey Staff Writer n [email protected] | June 1, 2022 at 5:26 a.m.
Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader The 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year for Northside Elementary is Marla Moore, a literacy interventionist. The award was presented by Northside principal Jerrie Price and the school’s adopter.


By Spencer Bailey

Staff Writer n [email protected]

  photo  Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader The 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year for Allen Elementary is Brian Hyde, a literacy interventionist. The award was presented by Allen principal Michelle Paden and the school's adopter.
  
  photo  Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader The 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year for Southside Elementary is Mandy Thompson, a third grade teacher. The award was presented by Southside principal Amy Hufford and the school's adopter.
  
  photo  Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader The 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year for Siloam Springs Intermediate is Krissi Beeks, a fifth grade social studies teacher. The award was presented by Intermediate principal Justin Blanchard and assistant principal Kendra Bookout.
  
  photo  Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader The 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year for Siloam Springs Middle is Michael Smith, a physical education teacher. The award was presented by middle school principal Jacob Hayward and the school's adopter.
  
  photo  Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader The 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year for Siloam Springs High is Julianna Tufts, the choral director for the high school. The award was presented by high school principal Rob Lindley.
  
  photo  Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader The 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year for Main Street Academy is Zach King, an English and language arts teacher. The award was presented by principal Michele Markovich and the school's adopter.
  
  photo  Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader The 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year for the Siloam Springs Virtual Academy is Paul Stambaugh, a math teacher. The award was presented by director Adrienne Schlake.
  

