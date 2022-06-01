Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader The 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year for Northside Elementary is Marla Moore, a literacy interventionist. The award was presented by Northside principal Jerrie Price and the school’s adopter.
By Spencer Bailey
Staff Writer n [email protected]
Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader The 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year for Allen Elementary is Brian Hyde, a literacy interventionist. The award was presented by Allen principal Michelle Paden and the school's adopter.
Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader The 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year for Southside Elementary is Mandy Thompson, a third grade teacher. The award was presented by Southside principal Amy Hufford and the school's adopter.
Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader The 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year for Siloam Springs Intermediate is Krissi Beeks, a fifth grade social studies teacher. The award was presented by Intermediate principal Justin Blanchard and assistant principal Kendra Bookout.
Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader The 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year for Siloam Springs Middle is Michael Smith, a physical education teacher. The award was presented by middle school principal Jacob Hayward and the school's adopter.
Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader The 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year for Siloam Springs High is Julianna Tufts, the choral director for the high school. The award was presented by high school principal Rob Lindley.
Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader The 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year for Main Street Academy is Zach King, an English and language arts teacher. The award was presented by principal Michele Markovich and the school's adopter.
Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader The 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year for the Siloam Springs Virtual Academy is Paul Stambaugh, a math teacher. The award was presented by director Adrienne Schlake.
Print Headline: SSSD Teachers of the Year
