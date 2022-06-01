Texas man drowns at Flint Creek Memorial Day Weekend

COLCORD, Okla, -- A Tyler, Texas man drowned at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday after jumping into Flint Creek trying to rescue his son.

According to a news release by Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA), the boy jumped into the water from the top of Flint Creek Dam and Jose James-Flores, 42, went in to rescue him.

Authorities said both James-Flores and boy were underwater for five to seven minutes before being rescued by citizens who gave them CPR as they were pulled out, the release states.

GRDA police said the boy, whose name and age was not given, was revived at the scene but James-Flores died at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, the release states. The investigation is ongoing and GRDA police will provide more information soon, the release states.