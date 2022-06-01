OPINION: Tragedy in Uvalde, Texas

"At that time there was no king in Israel. People did whatever they felt like doing."

-- Judges 21:25 (MSG)

Our thoughts have been in Uvalde, Texas, over the last week. It was there an 18-year-old high school dropout entered an elementary school and mercilessly gunned down 19 students and two teachers, in an act of unspeakable depravity and cruelty. It was the second time in a decade that an elementary school was the target of a mass murderer and the second time in a matter of weeks that a predator chose innocent, defenseless people as his targets.

For those of us who live ordered lives, this act was incomprehensible. It is unimaginable to consider looking into the eyes of a frightened child and then pointing a weapon at the child and coldly snuffing out her life. To do so goes way beyond hatred, into a realm of indescribable malevolence and evil. It's mind boggling.

It's been said that we are living in a "post-Christian" era, one in which God has been expelled from public life and relegated to the interiors of churches and the private lives of believers. If that is true, I see nothing in our culture today that demonstrates that we are a better people because of it. We are all at each others' throats, acting as if the smallest slight is a federal crime. We are lightening-quick to take offense and almost entirely devoid of anything resembling grace or deference to others. We act as if the smallest disagreement is an insurmountable wall that we are incapable -- or unwilling -- to try to scale.

And we're all so proud. Proud of our intellect. Proud of our abilities. Proud that we're not like those "other people" who are less intelligent and competent than we are. We look down on them with the smug certainty that we are most certainly "right" and they are absolutely "wrong".

Meanwhile we're all living by standards we make up ourselves. Everyone lives by their own "truth," regardless whether that "truth" might interfere with or even harm the lives of other people. Thus, we get social justice warriors who want to "cancel" or destroy the reputations of others. And we get mass murderers, whose "truth" allows them to kill without remorse.

You'd think there would be a higher standard for truth than that determined by individual people. And you'd be right. There is a higher standard than the individual. There is even a higher standard than the culture or the state. That higher standard comes from the Creator of the Universe.

And as trite as it sounds, if there is no Creator, there is no truth. And if there is no truth, then what we describe as "evil" is just a matter of opinion.

But truth exists. And God exists. And what happened in Uvalde was evil.

"Your words all add up to the sum total: Truth. Your righteous [standards] are eternal." – Psalm 119:160 (MSG)

-- Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.