Arrests and citations

May 23

• Jeremy Rene Taylor, 27, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Katrina Dawn Lovett, 22, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Lisa Marie Baca, 44, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

May 24

• David Arizona Stone, 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

May 25

• Charles Brian Collins, 43, arrested in connection with internet stalking of a child.

• Justin Michael Woosley, 34, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Christen Ryan Gage, 26, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third battering.

• Zach Scott Shipley, 30, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession w/intent to deliver (Methamphetamine/Heroin/Cocaine); possession of Fentanyl.

• Ashley Marie Aguilar, 22, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Jeorkan Marie Alvarado Morales, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

May 26

• Collin Ray Self, 29, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a member of family or household member; domestic battering - third degree; failure to appear.

• John Kyle Beasley, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jason Neal Roberts, 55, arrested in connection with Delaware County, Oklahoma warrant.

• Roger Daniel Jackson, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Garry Gene Palone, 62, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle; public intoxication -- drinking in public; revocation of parole.

• Dawn Lyn Brooks, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

May 27

• Luis Abel Cardona-Flores, 34, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Florencio Cenobio, 47, arrested in connection with DWI, refusal to submit to test; domestic battering - third degree; driving or boating while intoxicated.

• Elizabeth Asbury, 35, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; battery in the third degree.

May 28

• Michelle Leann Stine, 35, arrested in connection with parole violation.

• Brandon Leon Conley, 39, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Kyle Jeffrey Peak, 24, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 29

• Martin Thomas Williams, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Angel Christian Saucedo, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• David Allen Cox, 62, cited in connection with failure to appear.