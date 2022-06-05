Arrests and citations

May 23
• Jeremy Rene Taylor, 27, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Katrina Dawn Lovett, 22, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lisa Marie Baca, 44, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.
May 24
• David Arizona Stone, 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
May 25
• Charles Brian Collins, 43, arrested in connection with internet stalking of a child.
• Justin Michael Woosley, 34, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Christen Ryan Gage, 26, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third battering.
• Zach Scott Shipley, 30, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession w/intent to deliver (Methamphetamine/Heroin/Cocaine); possession of Fentanyl.
• Ashley Marie Aguilar, 22, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.
• Jeorkan Marie Alvarado Morales, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
May 26
• Collin Ray Self, 29, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a member of family or household member; domestic battering - third degree; failure to appear.
• John Kyle Beasley, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jason Neal Roberts, 55, arrested in connection with Delaware County, Oklahoma warrant.
• Roger Daniel Jackson, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Garry Gene Palone, 62, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle; public intoxication -- drinking in public; revocation of parole.
• Dawn Lyn Brooks, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.
May 27
• Luis Abel Cardona-Flores, 34, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Florencio Cenobio, 47, arrested in connection with DWI, refusal to submit to test; domestic battering - third degree; driving or boating while intoxicated.
• Elizabeth Asbury, 35, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; battery in the third degree.
May 28
• Michelle Leann Stine, 35, arrested in connection with parole violation.
• Brandon Leon Conley, 39, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kyle Jeffrey Peak, 24, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 29
• Martin Thomas Williams, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Angel Christian Saucedo, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• David Allen Cox, 62, cited in connection with failure to appear.