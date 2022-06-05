Baseball coach Hardcastle leaving district

Siloam Springs baseball coach Alan Hardcastle resigned his teaching and coaching position from the district this past week, and it was approved at Thursday's special school board meeting.

Hardcastle was head baseball coach for eight seasons at Siloam Springs and a teacher at Siloam Springs Middle School.

He said he had accepted a teaching and coaching position for junior high football and track in the Fayetteville School District.

Hardcastle went 67-129 in eight seasons at the helm of the Panther baseball program with a conference record of 27-56.

The Panthers went 12-16 overall in Hardcastle's second season and qualified for the Class 6A state playoffs, losing in the first round. It was the only season they qualified for state under Hardcastle.

The team made runs at playoff spots in 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022 but fell short.

Hardcastle took over a program in the summer of 2014 with the Panthers coming off back-to-back two-win seasons.