Board discusses annexation measures

Editor's note: The Herald-Leader is publishing a series about the goals city directors decided to pursue for the next two years during an April 14 workshop at the Siloam Springs Public Library with City Administrator Phillip Patterson and Mayor Judy Nation.

The board informally chose 11 out of 48 proposed goals to focus on over the next two years.

The board has not formally approved the 2023-2024 goals yet.

This week the Herald-Leader will focus on Goal #1: Annexation.

During the goal setting meeting city board members discussed annexation. This goal was made up of seven goals submitted by different city directors.

Those initial goals involved annexing lands northeast of existing city limits along Highway 59 North to Davidson Road or to Shady Grove Road, which were submitted by Directors Brad Burns and Carol Smiley.

Smiley had submitted two extra goals regarding annexation, which involved annexing west along Villa View Drive from Dogwood Street and annexing the Dawn Hill subdivision.

Director Marla Sappington recommended taking the Highway 412 Interstate project possibilities that may come over time, which may include the possibility of bypass around Siloam Springs.

U.S. Senators John Boozman (R-Rogers) and Tom Cotton (R-Little Rock) introduced a bill with Senator Jim Ihofe (R-Okla), to designate 189 miles of U.S. 412 as a future interstate in May 21, 2021, according to an article in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette on May 30, 2021.

In February of this year, Arkansas agreed to participate in a study with Oklahoma to determine what would be needed to bring a portion of U.S. Highway 412 between Interstate 35 in Noble County, Okla., and Interstate 49 in Springdale up to interstate standards, according to an article in the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader on Feb. 9.

Director David Allen said if the city is going to keep approving houses moving north then all of it needs to be annexed before developments are built. Director Reid Carroll brought up area size and population but did not elaborate further.

Burns said all seven of those goals look like they are pro-annexation, so it seems like all the directors were all on the same page.

City Administrator Phillip Patterson asked if the directors wanted to look at doing a city-initiated annexation.

"There's multiple ways to annex," Patterson said. "The most common one is the property owners file a petition. That's usually what we see with annexation into the city."

Patterson said sometimes 100 percent of the property owners agree to the annexation, while at other times only 51 percent of the property owners agree and others can be brought in.

A third method of annexation is the city initiates annexation through a petition where Patterson believes it will go to a vote of the residents as well as city residents.

Allen said he brought up the Lawlis Road addition and that annexation of the addition failed. Allen also said city policy years ago had been if the city had property on three sides of the property to be annexed, the city can annex the property.

Patterson said the state law said the property to be annexed has to be completely surrounded by the city in order to be annexed and that the city did several enclave annexations several years ago.

While annexation will expand the city's electric territory because all annexed property has to be switched to city electric, Patterson said the city would have to buy out those customers from Carroll Electric.

"We did an enclave annexation in the northwest corner at Dogwood and Villa View, a year or two ago," Patterson said. "Both (were) two small houses 12-1500 square feet, it was $15,000 to buy Carroll Electric out."

Patterson also said in 2016 Carroll Electric required $3.5 million to buy out the customers contracts in 2016 at the Dawn Hill subdivision.

Another issue is that some developers are not attached to the city and Patterson had to tell those developers it was not in the city's best interest to provide them with city water, he said. Whenever a potential developer outside of city limits wants to sign up for city water, they must first sign a pre-annexation agreement, Patterson said.

One option the city has is to do the annexation by election and then tell Carroll Electric the customers would remain as their customers, and the city would collect the five percent franchise fee, but when it comes time to develop the area the city would provide them with city electric.

After the discussion, the directors took an informal vote to approve the first goal of annexation.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Phillip Patterson talks about the high cost of buying out electrical contracts from Carroll Electric in regards to annexing properties in the county during the goal setting meeting held on Thursday, April 14, at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday City Directors Reid Carroll (left), and Carol Smiley listen as Phillip Patterson discusses annexation procedures.