District hires coaches for girls basketball, soccer

The Siloam Springs School district hired a new head girls basketball coach and head boys soccer coach at a special meeting on Thursday.

The district hired Beau Tillery of Ashdown as head girls basketball coach to replace Tim Rippy, who resigned in may after nine season at the helm of Lady Panther basketball.

State championship soccer coach Craig Moses of Hot Springs Lakeside was hired as the boys soccer coach.

Tillery, a former standout at Springdale High, comes to Siloam Springs after seven seasons at Ashdown.

"We were looking for the right fit," said Jeff Williams, district athletics director. "And getting to interview him a few times and checking his references, everybody talks about what a hard worker he is. He's good with kids. He understands that he's coming in to a veteran team. Beau's going to come in and do us a great job."

Tillery helped lead Ashdown to the state tournament in four of his seven years as head coach. Ashdown reached the 3A state quarterfinals in 2021, and were district and regional tournament champions on multiple occasions.

He said he and his family were wanting to get back to Northwest Arkansas to be near family. He had originally accepted a coaching job at West Fork earlier this spring but chose instead to come to Siloam Springs when that opportunity became available.

"Obviously it's a no brainer," Tillery said. "It's a once in a lifetime gig. It was a pretty easy decision from there."

He'll inherit a team that won 17 games last year and returns its core group of seniors in All-State forward Brooke Ross and All-Conference selections Brooke Smith and Mimo Jacklik.

"Our program is in good shape and we want to continue to get better," Williams said.

The search committee of Williams, Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick and Dennis Yochum, middle school assistant principal, also interviewed Daren Ward, SSHS girls assistant and ninth-grade coach, Bobby Harris of Little Rock Hall and Eric Teague of Melbourne.

Moses comes to Siloam Springs after nearly 20 years of leading the soccer programs at Hot Springs Lakeside.

Moses is familiar with Siloam Springs, having played several times over the years, including twice in the Class 5A state title game in 2011 and 2012, both games won by Siloam Springs.

Moses and the Rams captured the Class 5A state championship in 2018. He replaces Luke Shoemaker, who moves into an assistant principal/CTE director position at the high school.

"I think we killed it in soccer," Williams said. "He's won a state title, conference championships. ... He is well-respected throughout the state."

The district also hired Green Forest head coach Eric Perez as the boys assistant coach.

Perez, a state championship player in 2014 and head coach in 2021 with Green Forest, also will coach cross country.

"He's a guy you just want to watch him grow," Williams said. "Getting under coach Moses, get a little experience, he'll be ready to be a head coach (at a large school) real soon."

The district also hired Mike Perez to be an assistant high school football and junior high football coach.

Mike Perez comes from Van Buren, where he was a linebackers coach. He's also been head coach at Stilwell, Okla., and an assistant at Salina, Okla.

He'll coach inside linebackers for the varsity and eighth-grade football, according to coach Brandon Craig.

The district accepted the resignations of Sharon Jones, who is leaving the track program but will remain as head cross country coach and also join the junior high XC staff, Abby Ray (cross country) and Alan Hardcastle (baseball, football).

The district has several positions to fill, including head baseball coach, head girls track, assistant girls basketball and assistant football, Williams said.

Photo submitted Former Ashdown girls basketball coach Beau Tillery was hired as Siloam Springs girls basketball coach on Thursday.