Junior varsity soccer players receive honors

COLCORD, Okla. -- The Siloam Springs soccer program held its 2022 awards banquet on Thursday, May 26, at New Life Ranch.

The following junior varsity awards were given out.

Girls

• Defensive Player of the Year -- Faith Ellis, Brooklyn Williams.

• Midfield Player of the Year -- Addison Pilcher.

• Attacking Player of the Year -- Chaney Stanaland.

• Rookie of the Year -- Claire Jagger.

• Panther Hustle Award -- Cindy Argueta.

• Most Impactful Player -- Isabella Anglin-Rovira.

• Teammate of the Year -- Cindy Argueta.

Boys

• Defensive Player of the Year -- Lee Hernandez.

• Midfield Player of the Year -- Jesse Sosa-Maciel.

• Attacking Player of the Year -- Carlos Sandoval.

• Rookie of the Year -- Adam Da Rosa.

• Panther Hustle Award -- Nathan Rostoni.

• Most Improved Player -- Jose Santillian.

• MVP -- Lee Hernandez.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday The following Siloam Springs JV soccer players earned awards: (From left) Lee Hernandez, Defensive Player of the Year; Jesse Sosa-Maciel, Midfield Player of the Year; Carlos Sandoval, Attacking Player of the Year; Adam Da Rosa; Rookie of the Year.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Nathan Rostoni (left) earned the Hustle Award for the Siloam Springs boys JV soccer team, while Lee Hernandez earned team MVP honors. Jose Santillian (not pictured) was Most Improved.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior varsity soccer players received the following awards: (From left) Brooklyn Williams and Faith Ellis, Defensive Players of the Year; Addison Pilcher, Midfield Player of the Year; Chaney Stanaland, Attacking Player of the Year.